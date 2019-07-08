Team Wendy® Releases Next Generation EXFIL® Carbon Helmet

The Canadian DND will issue the EXFIL Carbon helmet over a five-year period to operators including the DND Naval Boarding Parties and other units within DND, as well as the Royal Canadian Mounted Police tactical teams and other provincial and municipal teams. The tender was secured by 911 Supply , an authorized Team Wendy dealer in Canada.

"Given our vast experience in the design and development of helmet systems, we understand how critical the liner system is to maximize impact performance while maintaining comfort, allowing the operator to wear the helmet for long periods of time without notice," said Jose Rizo-Patron, CEO of Team Wendy. "We were excited to revisit the EXFIL Carbon's liner offerings to improve comfort and ease of installation while increasing its protection. We're thrilled that this updated offering was preferred by the Canadian DND and are honored to help protect our neighbors and allies to the north."

The following improvements will be incorporated in all EXFIL Carbons sold moving forward:

A newly designed Zorbium foam liner that exceeds ACH Blunt Impact requirements per AR/PD10-02, 16Dec'13, transmitting less than half the required G force across multiple impacts in all environmental conditions. Replacing the helmet's previous liner options, the system comes standard with three impact liner pieces and eight adjustable comfort pads for optimal fit and comfort.

An additional shell size option provides a broader fit range and increased comfort.

A full mohawk Velcro® patch along the crown of the helmet, similar to that on the EXFIL Ballistic and EXFIL Ballistic SL, allows the user more room to mount accessories.

In addition to exceeding ACH Blunt Impact requirements, the EXFIL Carbon also exceeds the shock absorption requirements of BS EN 1385:2012 (whitewater).

The bump helmet is offered in three colors (black, coyote brown and MultiCam®) and two sizes for ease of procurement: size one (M/L) and size two (XL). The recent improvements made to the helmet will not affect its price; it continues to retail at $585.87.

The EXFIL Carbon is available for purchase on TeamWendy.com and through authorized Team Wendy dealers. Agencies in Canada interested in purchasing this helmet can contact 911 Supply for options on approved ordering channels.

