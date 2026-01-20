team.blue brand Leadinfo acquires Visitor Queue to boost global visitor intelligence

This strategic acquisition within the team.blue ecosystem strengthens transatlantic presence and supports growing demand for privacy-compliant website traffic intelligence.

CAPELLE AAN DEN IJSSEL, Netherlands, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- team.blue brand Leadinfo, a European B2B website visitor identification and lead intelligence platform, today announced the acquisition of Visitor Queue, a Canada-based company serving customers across North America. The acquisition expands Leadinfo's footprint across the Atlantic and brings together two established providers in the website visitor intelligence space.

Furthermore, the transaction strengthens Leadinfo's value proposition within the team.blue ecosystem, accelerating the group's ability to deliver best-in-class SaaS solutions to B2B organisations. The integration of VisitorQueue marks a key milestone in Leadinfo's growth journey within team.blue, as part of the group's broader strategy to strengthen its international SaaS footprint. Since joining the group in 2022, Leadinfo has completed five strategic acquisitions, including Futy and Leadcamp, accelerating its growth and expanding its market reach.

One of the fastest growing SaaS companies in the Netherlands

With the backing of team.blue, Leadinfo has already significantly broadened its European presence, reinforcing its position as one of the fastest-growing SaaS companies in the Netherlands. Today, Leadinfo helps businesses across Europe, including the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, the UK, and Denmark, and continues to scale its B2B lead-generation platform, enabling companies to identify website visitors and convert them into qualified leads.

The combined organisations will serve customers across multiple continents, uniting Leadinfo's 9,000+ clients in Europe with Visitor Queue's North American customer base. Together, the companies aim to accelerate product development and strengthen support for sales and marketing teams using visitor intelligence to identify and engage high-intent companies

Solving the "invisible majority" of website traffic

B2B organisations face a common challenge: the majority of website visitors leave without converting or completing a form. Website visitor intelligence platforms help turn this anonymous traffic into actionable insights by identifying company-level visitor data and enabling more relevant outreach.

"Most businesses still don't know which companies are actively researching them online," said Nick Hollinger, CEO of Visitor Queue. "Visitor Queue has helped thousands of North American teams turn anonymous traffic into real pipeline. Joining forces with Leadinfo means our customers will benefit from expanded resources, faster innovation and deeper platform capabilities.

A market moving towards fewer, stronger platforms

The acquisition reflects a broader shift in the marketing technology landscape, where customers increasingly favour platforms that demonstrate measurable ROI and integrate seamlessly with existing tech stacks.

Leadinfo currently integrates with more than 70 CRM and marketing automation systems, including Salesforce, HubSpot, and Pipedrive, and is known for a privacy-first approach designed to support European requirements such as GDPR.

"This acquisition supports our long-term ambition to build a truly global visitor intelligence platform," said Quirijn Kleppe, CEO at Leadinfo. "Visitor Queue has built a strong reputation and customer base in North America. Our priority is a smooth transition to maintain customer support and product continuity."

"It has been very rewarding to see how Leadinfo has evolved since joining team.blue in 2022. That milestone marked the start of a clear growth strategy, and the team has since built strong momentum through focused execution and multiple acquisitions. Welcoming VisitorQueue is another important step in this journey, and I look forward to collaborating with their team as we continue to scale Leadinfo's offering beyond Europe." Claudio Corbetta, Group CEO at team.blue

About Leadinfo

Leadinfo is a European B2B lead intelligence platform that helps businesses identify website visitors in real time, qualify and segment leads, and connect visitor data to sales and marketing workflows. Based in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, Leadinfo supports customers across Europe with privacy-first visitor identification technology and integrates with 70+ CRM and marketing automation platforms.

For more information, visit www.leadinfo.com.

About Visitor Queue

Visitor Queue provides B2B website visitor identification technology to teams across North America. Founded in Canada, Visitor Queue helps sales and marketing teams identify anonymous website visitors, access decision-maker data, and personalize outreach to improve conversion and pipeline performance.

For more information, visit www.visitorqueue.com.

About team.blue

team.blue is a leading AI-powered digital enabler for businesses and entrepreneurs across Europe (Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, The Netherlands, Portugal, Serbia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey and United Kingdom). The company serves more than 3,3m SMB customers. team.blue is a one-stop partner for web hosting, domains, e-commerce, online compliance, lead generation and application solutions, supported by more than 4000+ experts. team.blue's vision is to make online business success simpler with the intelligence of AI at every step.

SOURCE Leadinfo