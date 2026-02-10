TeamBonding Expands Corporate Training & Development and Launches New Skills-Based Volunteering Programs

New offerings combine team training with skills-based development for high-impact professional training and community benefit

STOUGHTON, Mass., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamBonding , a leader in corporate team building and volunteering, announced a major dual-expansion of its programs. This expansion will broaden its Corporate Training & Development programs and officially launch a new division for Skills-Based Volunteering (SBV), focusing on skill-aligned training and development through charitable team activities.

The new offerings are designed to help organizations develop the critical skills employees need to succeed while simultaneously driving positive change and providing a rewarding, high-impact employee experience. This strategic segmentation meets the rapidly growing demand for programs that blend professional development with meaningful community engagement.

"We recognize that the most successful teams are those that feel connected to a larger mission and feel that their company's leadership is investing in them," said David Goldstein, Founder of TeamBonding. "The expanded training division hones internal skills, while the new Skills-Based Volunteering programs provide a unique opportunity for teams to apply them through meaningful service, resulting in a direct community contribution."

Expanded Division: Corporate Training & Development Programs

TeamBonding's expanded Corporate Training & Development programs focus on internal skill-building and professional growth.

In-person new programs in the division include:

The Confident Supervisor: Communicate, Motivate and Deliver : This supervisor training program equips managers with the practical skills and leadership mindset needed to drive real results. Participants master how to communicate expectations that stick, motivate employees through trust and accountability, and lead with the clarity and confidence that builds credibility in today's demanding work environment.

: This supervisor training program equips managers with the practical skills and leadership mindset needed to drive real results. Participants master how to communicate expectations that stick, motivate employees through trust and accountability, and lead with the clarity and confidence that builds credibility in today's demanding work environment. Taking Groups to Great Teams : This team effectiveness exercise equips leaders and team members with practical strategies to build trust, enhance collaboration, and achieve extraordinary results together. Unlock the full potential of your groups by transforming everyday groups into high-performing powerhouses.

: This team effectiveness exercise equips leaders and team members with practical strategies to build trust, enhance collaboration, and achieve extraordinary results together. Unlock the full potential of your groups by transforming everyday groups into high-performing powerhouses. Resolve Smart: Healthy Conflict In Action : This hands-on conflict management training equips leaders to turn tension into momentum. Using curiosity, emotional intelligence, and clear communication strategies, participants learn to navigate difficult conversations, and resolve issues without defensiveness. Leaders gain practical tools for healthier conflict conversations that build trust, improve decisions, and elevate team performance.

: This hands-on conflict management training equips leaders to turn tension into momentum. Using curiosity, emotional intelligence, and clear communication strategies, participants learn to navigate difficult conversations, and resolve issues without defensiveness. Leaders gain practical tools for healthier conflict conversations that build trust, improve decisions, and elevate team performance. Leading with Clarity in Chaos : This leadership development training delivers simple, powerful tools to cut through chaos, communicate with clarity, and maintain focus during uncertainty and change. Leaders learn to create stability, foster alignment, and build confidence within their teams—even when conditions are turbulent.

: This leadership development training delivers simple, powerful tools to cut through chaos, communicate with clarity, and maintain focus during uncertainty and change. Leaders learn to create stability, foster alignment, and build confidence within their teams—even when conditions are turbulent. What Fuels Each Generation : This engaging generational diversity training reveals what drives each generation in today's workplace. Participants explore the unique values, motivators, and expectations of Baby Boomers, Gen X, Millennials, and Gen Z—discovering practical strategies to bridge generational gaps and transform differences into stronger collaboration, innovation, and team performance.

Virtual new programs in the division include:

Impact : This high-energy corporate presentation training sharpens expert speaking skills and helps you uncover a speaking style that's unmistakably yours. Ready to deliver confident, memorable presentations that truly wow your audience?

: This high-energy corporate presentation training sharpens expert speaking skills and helps you uncover a speaking style that's unmistakably yours. Ready to deliver confident, memorable presentations that truly wow your audience? In Time : In this virtual time management skills training, employees learn how to prioritize tasks, handle overlapping priorities, utilize online time management tools, and ultimately maximize their workday productivity.

: In this virtual time management skills training, employees learn how to prioritize tasks, handle overlapping priorities, utilize online time management tools, and ultimately maximize their workday productivity. Lemon Sell : In this wildly engaging sales team training, teams battle through challenges to master proven sales techniques and rack up tokens. The twist: teams trade their hard-earned tokens for actual lemons, then venture out to barter those lemons with complete strangers for the most valuable treasures they can score, putting every skill they've learned to the ultimate street test!

: In this wildly engaging sales team training, teams battle through challenges to master proven sales techniques and rack up tokens. The twist: teams trade their hard-earned tokens for actual lemons, then venture out to barter those lemons with complete strangers for the most valuable treasures they can score, putting every skill they've learned to the ultimate street test! Influence : This online DiSC team building activity helps teams crack the code of workplace communication through three interactive 4-hour online modules, where participants discover their behavioral style, learn to recognize others' styles, and practice adapting their approach to transform workplace interactions from awkward to awesome.

: This online DiSC team building activity helps teams crack the code of workplace communication through three interactive 4-hour online modules, where participants discover their behavioral style, learn to recognize others' styles, and practice adapting their approach to transform workplace interactions from awkward to awesome. Negotiate : This negotiation training flips the script on traditional deal-making, showing participants how to win negotiations before they even start. With hands-on practice and fresh strategies, they learn to negotiate with confidence, flexibility, and a human touch.

Introducing: Skills-Based Volunteering (SBV) Programs

The new Skills-Based Volunteering division matches teams with incredible nonprofit organizations across the country. This highly customized service aligns a company's expertise and desired development skills with the specific, real-world needs of a charity partner. While each SBV program is fully customizable, some examples include:

Designing a sustainable social media & content strategy for a nursing home.

Developing cybersecurity awareness resources to protect seniors from digital scams.

Analyzing why a nonprofit's website isn't generating traffic and recommending SEO improvements.

