TeamBonding Founder David Goldstein Says Fun At Work is a Priority, Not a Perk

As AI Transforms Work, TeamBonding Founder David Goldstein Makes the Case for Human Connection

STOUGHTON, Mass., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As organizations grapple with declining employee engagement, distributed workforces, and the rapid rise of AI, TeamBonding founder David Goldstein is challenging leaders to rethink play as a serious strategy for performance and connection.

With nearly four decades of experience designing team experiences for companies like Google, Nike, Pfizer, and thousands of others, Goldstein announces the release of his new book, Beyond Trust Falls: The Definitive Guide to Building Teams That Click. Published by John Wiley & Sons, the book will be available on June 30, 2026, and offer a framework—driven by David's extensive real-life experience—for replacing forced fun with intentional play to create meaningful connections that drive team innovation and help people do their best work together.

As modern organizations face evolving workplace dynamics, the standard corporate playbook for team training has grown increasingly stale. Beyond Trust Falls challenges the assumption that conventional corporate environments naturally foster innovation, arguing instead that rigid routines and passive lectures unintentionally suppress workforce creativity, collaboration, and connection. The book is a practical guide to creating fun team experiences that help people think differently, connect emotionally, lower defenses, and access creativity and imagination that traditional workplace interactions often fail to unlock.

Under Goldstein's leadership, TeamBonding has grown into a seven-time Inc. 5000 honoree and the premier experiential team development partner to companies of all sizes nationwide. He has shaped the strategy behind more than 250,000 corporate events, directly impacting millions of employees across Fortune 500 companies, non-profits, and small businesses. Goldstein leads a team of facilitators who have delivered thousands of customized team building experiences for organizations across North America. A recognized thought leader on workplace culture, collaboration, and employee engagement, Goldstein's insights have been featured in leading professional and regional outlets, including HR.com and the Boston Business Journal.

"Most organizations don't have a communication problem—they have a connection problem," said David Goldstein. "Teams already have email, Slack, Zoom, and more meetings than anyone asked for. I wrote this book specifically for executives, HR leaders, and people managers who want to build spaces where employees feel safe to innovate, experiment, and collaborate without judgment. My goal is to show fellow leaders that purposeful play isn't a distraction from work, but is the very tool for building trust, strengthening relationships, and unlocking the full potential of their teams."

Beyond Trust Falls: The Definitive Guide to Building Teams That Click (ISBN: 9781394383184) is scheduled for official release on June 30, 2026. The book is currently available for pre-order and will be sold at Walmart, Books-A-Million, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, BookShop.org, and Porchlight. All links to order from these retailers can also be found at teambonding.com/beyond-trust-falls/, along with a free chapter for download.

About TeamBonding: At TeamBonding, we believe that the best teams don't just work together—they thrive together. For over 35 years, our mission has been to create authentic human connections through purposeful play and powerful team building experiences that ignite trust, spark meaningful collaboration, and cultivate a shared vision. With 200+ customizable events and a deeply rooted commitment to giving back, we don't just boost team performance—we build unbreakable bonds and a better world. For more information, visit teambonding.com and teambonding.com/impact.

Media Contact: Emily Hild | [email protected]

SOURCE TeamBonding