TeamBonding Solidifies Leadership in Corporate Cooking Classes with Acquisition of Recipe for Success

This strategic move integrates premier culinary team building activities into the TeamBonding brand to meet the rising demand for team building cooking classes.

STOUGHTON, Mass., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamBonding, a leader in corporate team building activities, corporate volunteering, professional development, and corporate event planning, announced today the official acquisition of Recipe for Success, a provider of premium, customizable culinary team building activities. Previously operated as a successful equal ownership partnership for 15 years, this transition fully incorporates the Recipe for Success brand and its signature methodology into the TeamBonding portfolio as a specialized subdivision.

The acquisition of Recipe for Success addresses the increasing demand for high-impact, human-centric engagement in an increasingly digital workplace. Culinary programs have proven to help teams to improve collaboration, communication and engagement outcomes. By centering the experience around the age-old tradition of connecting over a meal, we bridge communication gaps and foster authentic human connections through hands-on, creative, and high-energy collaboration.

With a 2025 Gallup study reporting that only about a third of U.S. employees are actively engaged at work, these offerings provide a tangible solution for modern organizations looking to boost engagement and morale. This integration allows the company to strategically lean into a $1 trillion global culinary market, tapping into a U.S. cooking class sector projected to reach $7.6 billion by 2030.

"After 15 years of successful partnership, bringing Recipe for Success fully into the TeamBonding family is a natural evolution," said David Goldstein, Founder of TeamBonding. "The incredible foundation Richard and his team built has allowed us to bring culinary experiences to teams, providing the emotional glue they often lack."

This also marks a new chapter for Recipe Success as its co-founder, Richard Cooper, prepares for retirement. After over a decade of growing the brand alongside TeamBonding, Cooper is officially handing over the reins to ensure the business continues to thrive under TeamBonding's full leadership.

"My partnership with TeamBonding allowed Recipe for Success to be successful almost from the very beginning," said Cooper. "We have truly established a successful and lasting business relationship and friendship. As I move toward retirement, I'm confident that I'm leaving the company in very capable hands and look forward to seeing the continued growth and success."

As part of the integration, TeamBonding is proud to continue its relationship with Greg Daylor from Recipe for Success, who will continue to serve as the Head Chef. Bringing his culinary expertise and ice sculptor background, Daylor has been a vital part of both organizations for the past five years. This new phase allows him to step fully into the spotlight, leading a national team of facilitators and additional team members to deliver immersive, engaging culinary experiences.

Recipe for Success Flagship Programs being offered at TeamBonding include:

Cooking for a Cause : A CSR-driven culinary experience that combines team building with community impact. Teams cook and eat together while also preparing meals, snacks, and food bags for donation to local hunger-relief organizations.

: A CSR-driven culinary experience that combines team building with community impact. Teams cook and eat together while also preparing meals, snacks, and food bags for donation to local hunger-relief organizations. TeamCuisine : Teams cook a multi-course gourmet meal without recipes in a pop-up kitchen created in virtually any venue. Guided by classically trained chefs, teams tackle mini-challenges, create team tunes or mascots, and compete across taste, presentation, cleanliness, and teamwork; then enjoy the meal together. It's high-energy, competitive, and deeply collaborative.

: Teams cook a multi-course gourmet meal in a pop-up kitchen created in virtually any venue. Guided by classically trained chefs, teams tackle mini-challenges, create team tunes or mascots, and compete across taste, presentation, cleanliness, and teamwork; then enjoy the meal together. It's high-energy, competitive, and deeply collaborative. Food Truck Challenge : Inspired by the street food movement, teams design and "build" their own food truck concept while preparing food truck favorites like tacos, grilled cheese, kebabs, and waffles. Judged on taste and creativity, this program blends hands-on cooking with branding, creativity, and friendly competition.

: Inspired by the street food movement, teams design and "build" their own food truck concept while preparing food truck favorites like tacos, grilled cheese, kebabs, and waffles. Judged on taste and creativity, this program blends hands-on cooking with branding, creativity, and friendly competition. Ice Cream Making Challenge : A high-tech, high-fun culinary competition using liquid nitrogen to flash-freeze custom ice cream flavors in seconds. Participants rotate through expert skill stations and bring their knowledge back to create and pitch a brand-new flavor.

: A high-tech, high-fun culinary competition using liquid nitrogen to flash-freeze custom ice cream flavors in seconds. Participants rotate through expert skill stations and bring their knowledge back to create and pitch a brand-new flavor. Let Them Eat Cake: A creative, laugh-filled team building competition focused on cake design and presentation. Teams sketch concepts, sculpt and decorate their cakes, and present their creations with a team cheer.

These programs complement TeamBonding's existing catalog of over 200 events, providing HR & team leaders with a creative, high-ROI alternative to traditional team activities. By handling all logistics, from kitchen equipment to ingredient coordination, TeamBonding makes it effortless for companies to implement programs that build unbreakable bonds and drive business success. To learn more about Recipe For Success by TeamBonding or to schedule an event for your own team, visit https://www.teambonding.com/program-type/culinary-team-building.

About TeamBonding: At TeamBonding, we believe that the best teams don't just work together—they thrive together. For over 35 years, our mission has been to create authentic human connections through purposeful play and powerful team building experiences that ignite trust, spark meaningful collaboration, and cultivate a shared vision. With 200+ customizable events and a deeply rooted commitment to giving back, we don't just boost team performance—we build unbreakable bonds and a better world. For more information, visit teambonding.com and teambonding.com/impact.

Media Contact: Emily Hild | [email protected]

SOURCE TeamBonding