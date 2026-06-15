TeamBonding Helps Companies Beat the Mid-Year Slump with New Experiences Blending Adventure, Collaboration, and Social Impact

New and signature seasonal programs offer organizations a powerful way to recharge, connect, and give back during peak team building season

STOUGHTON, Mass., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamBonding, the industry leader in corporate team building and volunteering, announced the launch of its summer program lineup, designed to help companies maintain team momentum and connection during the warmer months. As organizations navigate mid-year fatigue, TeamBonding helps them turn the season into an opportunity to get outside, contribute to their communities, and invest in meaningful team engagement.

"Summer is the peak season for team building, even when people feel tapped out or are balancing vacation schedules," said David Goldstein, Founder of TeamBonding. "It provides the perfect backdrop to capture the spirit of summer fun and bring remote, hybrid, distributed, or disconnected teams together. Whether a team is looking to explore a major city or get outside and give back to their community, these experiences offer a direct boost to morale and alignment heading into the second half of the year."

Featured Summer & Seasonal Programs

The summer lineup blends adventure, collaboration, and social impact, giving teams a chance to recharge or inject fresh energy. A core highlight of this season's offerings are TeamBonding's signature High-Tech Scavenger Hunts. While these collaborative adventures have been a staple of TeamBonding's portfolio for years, the company is placing a renewed focus on tailoring these experiences for teams looking to explore major hubs across the country, including Boston, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As organizations place a renewed emphasis on meaningful in-person connection, these programs get employees away from their screens and out into their city. By combining friendly competition with local discovery, they deliver an engaging alternative to traditional activities.

Beyond outdoor adventure, TeamBonding is doubling down on corporate citizenship this season. With corporate social responsibility (CSR) increasingly tied to employee engagement and company culture, these charitable events allow organizations to seamlessly blend professional development with meaningful philanthropy. As teams grow closer, they also leave a lasting, positive footprint on their local and global communities.

Programming highlights for the summer include:

High-Tech Scavenger Hunts: Turn major cities into an interactive game board. Using advanced app-based tracking, teams complete custom challenges, answer trivia, and explore local landmarks, making it the ultimate way to get outside and enjoy the summer weather together. Team favorites include Amazing Race, Team-opoly, and Go Give: Charity Challenge. Check out TeamBonding's website for a full list of cities. If you don't see your location listed, reach out via this page for TeamBonding to create a custom, high-tech hunt in your city.

Passport to Adventure: Tap into the thrill of a cinematic expedition in this Indiana Jones-style event. Teams must collaborate, decode clues, and solve mysteries under tight deadlines, putting their collective problem-solving and communication skills to the test.

Quickfire Soccer: Capitalize on the global excitement of the World Cup with this high-energy, fast-paced event. Teams participate in a series of collaborative, soccer-themed mental and physical challenges that test strategy, agility, and communication.

The Mystery Bus: Embrace the ultimate summer road trip with a twist of intrigue. Teams board a private bus with no knowledge of the destination, solving riddles and clues along the way to unlock a series of unique, curated stops and hidden local gems.

Emergency Shelter Build: Combine summer team development with high-impact philanthropy for nationwide causes during a time when disaster relief needs peak. In this hands-on charitable event, participants work together to assemble insulated, portable shelters and prepare essential care kits, providing tangible aid to vulnerable communities.

Compost Heroes: Lean into green initiatives and environmental sustainability during the height of the gardening and growing season. Teams learn the essentials of composting and work together to build or prepare composting systems, turning environmental education into a fun, collaborative, and eco-friendly competition that captures the spirit of outdoor fun.

Skills-Based Volunteering (SBV): Harness the professional talents of your workforce for a greater cause as traditional volunteering requests spike over the summer months. This program aligns your team's specific business skills, from marketing to project management, with the real-world needs of non-profit organizations.

About TeamBonding: At TeamBonding, we believe that the best teams don't just work together—they thrive together. For over 35 years, our mission has been to create authentic human connections through purposeful play and powerful team building experiences that ignite trust, spark meaningful collaboration, and cultivate a shared vision. With 200+ customizable events and a deeply rooted commitment to giving back, we don't just boost team performance—we build unbreakable bonds and a better world. For more information, visit teambonding.com and teambonding.com/impact.

Media Contact: Jackson Giammattei | jackson.giammattei@829llc.com

SOURCE TeamBonding