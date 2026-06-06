TEAMEX Delivers First EV-Drill LANCE in the United States to Pennsylvania Fire Department

FAIRFIELD, N.J., June 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TEAMEX Corp, the exclusive North American distributor of TANKTECH Co., Ltd., announced the first U.S. deployment of the EV-Drill LANCE (EVDL), a specialized tool designed to mitigate lithium-ion battery fires in electric vehicles.

The first unit has been delivered to the Shartlesville Community Fire Company No. 1 in Pennsylvania, where firefighters recently completed operational training on the system.

As electric vehicle adoption continues to rise across the United States, fire departments are increasingly confronted with the challenges posed by lithium-ion battery incidents. Unlike conventional vehicle fires, EV battery fires can experience thermal runaway, creating extended burn times and re-ignition risks.

The EV-Drill LANCE was developed specifically to address these challenges. The portable, water-pressure-driven tool penetrates the battery enclosure and delivers cooling water directly into affected battery modules, helping firefighters control thermal runaway more effectively.

Key benefits of the EV-Drill LANCE include:

Single-firefighter deployment for rapid response

Direct cooling of battery cells at the source of thermal runaway

Operation using standard fire apparatus water pressure

No external power source required

Founded in 1924, the Shartlesville Community Fire Company serves Upper Bern Township and surrounding communities, including portions of Interstate 78, a major transportation corridor experiencing increasing EV traffic.

"The introduction of the EV-Drill LANCE represents an important advancement in EV fire response capabilities," said Luis Park, Operations Director of TEAMEX Corp. "We are proud to support first responders with innovative technology specifically designed for the challenges of lithium-ion battery fires."

The deployment marks an important milestone for EV emergency response in North America and reflects growing interest among fire departments seeking specialized solutions for electric vehicle incidents.

TEAMEX will also exhibit at the NFPA Conference & Expo 2026, June 22–24, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #1510 to learn more about the EV-Drill LANCE and other advanced solutions for EV battery fire mitigation and emergency response.

About TEAMEX Corp

TEAMEX Corp, headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey, provides advanced safety technologies, technical support, training, and distribution services throughout North America. The company serves emergency response agencies, municipalities, and industrial customers with innovative solutions designed to address emerging safety challenges.

For more information, visit www.teamexusa.com/evdrill

SOURCE Teamex Corporation