TEAMFund Releases Annual Impact Report - 107MM Unique Patients, 153MM Patient Services Cumulatively and TidalSense Awarded Global Health Innovation Award - Eighth Consecutive Female Founder Recipient

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TEAMFund, a 501(c)(3) Public Charity and a For-Profit Impact Fund whose mission is to enhance patient access to medical technology in low-resource settings, announced at The AdvaMed MedTech Conference, the release of this year's Annual Impact Report. TEAMFund's seven portfolio companies (Jana Care, Forus Health, Tricog Health, MediBuddy, EchoNous, Vezeeta, Qure.ai), performed 38MM patient services and contributed to the needs of 28MM unique patients over the past year.

TidalSense Logo

During a presentation in San Diego, Tim Ring, former C. R. Bard CEO and TEAMFund Co-Founder, said "We are proud that our companies, in aggregate, are treating 28MM patients per year now, 50% more than two years ago. Taken together, this impact would put them in the top 15-20 MedTech companies globally, with revenue of less than 1% of those companies. Again, this underscores the leverage of Digital Health and AI for patient care in low-resource geographies. These impact numbers are all about the hard work and innovation of our seven companies and their employees."

Also at the MedTech Conference, TEAMFund awarded its Global Health Innovation Award to Tidal Sense, an AI-powered respiratory diagnostics platform that leverages advanced CO₂ sensor technology to deliver rapid and accurate diagnosis for respiratory conditions like COPD and asthma. Its portable solution enables early intervention and continuous monitoring where access to specialist care and laboratory tests may be restricted, greatly improving patient outcomes in low-resource markets This is TEAMFund's eighth award to a female founder/CEO.

A few highlights from the Annual Impact Report:

*CUMULATIVELY 153MM PATIENT SERVICES AND 107 MM UNIQUE PATIENTS SERVED,

*71% OF PATIENTS WERE SERVED IN AFRICA OR INDIA, and

*20,303 NEW PROVIDERS TRAINED LAST YEAR, MORE THAN 119,500 CUMULATIVELY.

A complete copy of the Report can be found on TEAMFund's website www.teamfundhealth.org.

ABOUT TIDALSENSE

TidalSense, led by CEO Dr. Ameera Patel, is building AI-based diagnostic solutions for COPD and asthma. The solutions use patented sensor technology to automatically detect changes in the lungs and more accurately diagnose respiratory conditions, creating efficiencies in healthcare environments and delivering a better patient experience. TidalSense is the eighth winner of TEAMFund's Annual Global Health Innovation Award and the eighth consecutive female founder.

www.tidalsense.com

ABOUT TEAMFUND

TEAMFund (Transforming Equity and Access in MedTech), is an organization that combines a Non-Profit with an impact fund Limited Partnership, both having a shared aim to expand access to affordable, appropriate, and sustainable medical technologies that address unmet health needs in low-resource, underserved settings across the globe. TEAMFund is co-founded and co-chaired by Timothy Ring, former Chairman and CEO of C.R. Bard, and Kathryn Gleason, former senior partner at Morgan Lewis. TEAMFund counts among its supporters over 20 major MedTech and healthcare companies worldwide.

www.teamfundhealth.org

