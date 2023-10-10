TEAMFund Releases Fifth Annual Impact Report 82.5M Patient Services Cumulatively and PyrAmes CEO/Co-founder, Xina Quan, Awarded Global Health Innovation Award - Sixth Consecutive Female Founder Recipient

TEAMFund Health

10 Oct, 2023, 08:56 ET

ANAHEIM, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TEAMFund, a 501(c)(3) Public Charity and a For-Profit Impact Fund whose mission is to enhance patient access to medical technology in low-resource settings, announced at The AdvaMed MedTech Conference, the release of their fifth Annual Impact Report. TEAMFund's seven portfolio companies (Forus Health, Tricog Health, MediBuddy, EchoNous, Vezeeta, Qure.ai and Jana Care), performed 25mm patient services and contributed to the needs of 17mm unique patients over the past year. A few highlights:

*CUMULATIVELY 82.5M PATIENT SERVICES AND 55MM PATIENTS SERVED;

*70% OF PATIENTS WERE IN AFRICA OR INDIA IN 2022; and

*14,500 NEW PROVIDERS TRAINED LAST YEAR, MORE THAN 78,000 CUMULATIVELY.

A complete copy of the Report can be found on TEAMFund's website www.teamfundhealth.org.

PyrAmes co-founder/CEO Xina Quan, is the sixth winner of TEAMFund's Annual Global Health Innovator Award and the sixth consecutive Female Founder.

PyrAmes has developed a device to continuously monitor the blood pressure of critically ill patients, especially neonates in the NICU. www.pyrameshealth.com

ABOUT TEAMFUND

TEAMFund (Transforming Equity and Access in MedTech), is an organization that combines a Non-Profit with an impact fund Limited Partnership, both having a shared aim to expand access to affordable, appropriate, and sustainable medical technologies that address unmet health needs in low-resource, underserved settings across the globe. TEAMFund is co-founded and co-chaired by Timothy Ring, former Chairman and CEO of C.R. Bard, and Kathryn Gleason, former senior partner at Morgan Lewis. TEAMFund counts among its supporters over 20 major MedTech and healthcare companies worldwide.

