TEAMFund Releases Sixth Annual Impact Report

78MM Unique Patients, 113mm Patient Services Cumulatively And Praava Health Awarded Global Health Innovation Award – Seventh Consecutive Female Founder Recipient

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TEAMFund, a 501(c)(3) Public Charity and a For-Profit Impact Fund whose mission is to enhance patient access to medical technology in low-resource settings, announced at The AdvaMed MedTech Conference, the release of their sixth Annual Impact Report. TEAMFund's seven portfolio companies (JanaCare, Forus Health, Tricog Health, MediBuddy, EchoNous, Vezeeta, Qure.ai), performed 31MM patient services and contributed to the needs of 23MM unique patients over the past year.

Praava Health Logo

During a presentation in Toronto, Tim Ring, former C. R. Bard CEO and TEAMFund Co-Founder, said "A decade ago, we felt that AI-enabled digital health platforms would be key to reaching more patients in low- and middle-income countries. These impact numbers would not have been possible without the hard work of our seven companies, employees and AI capability."

A few highlights:

* CUMULATIVELY 113MM PATIENT SERVICES AND

78MM UNIQUE PATIENTS SERVED;

*70% OF PATIENTS WERE IN AFRICA OR INDIA; and

*21,000 NEW PROVIDERS TRAINED LAST YEAR, MORE THAN 100,000 CUMULATIVELY.

A complete copy of the Report can be found on TEAMFund's website www.teamfundhealth.org.

ABOUT PRAAVA HEALTH

Praava Health founded by CEO Sylvana Quader Sinha, is a one-stop-shop for high quality, affordable health care for Bangladesh's lower and middle class. Praava Health is the seventh winner of TEAMFund's Annual Global Health Innovation Award and the seventh consecutive female founder.

www.praavahealth.com

ABOUT TEAMFUND

TEAMFund (Transforming Equity and Access in MedTech), is an organization that combines a Non-Profit with an impact fund Limited Partnership, both having a shared aim to expand access to affordable, appropriate, and sustainable medical technologies that address unmet health needs in low-resource, underserved settings across the globe. TEAMFund is co-founded and co-chaired by Timothy Ring, former Chairman and CEO of C.R. Bard, and Kathryn Gleason, former senior partner at Morgan Lewis. TEAMFund counts among its supporters over 20 major MedTech and healthcare companies worldwide.

www.teamfundhealth.org

Contact Yousuf Mazhar

415-990-9687

[email protected]

SOURCE TEAMFund Health