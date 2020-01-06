TeamHealth Acquires Anesthesiology Operations provided by Jon A. Harmon, M.D., P.A., at Brandon Surgery Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamHealth, a leading physician practice, announced the acquisition of the anesthesiology practice operations of Jon A. Harmon, M.D., P.A., for services provided at Brandon Surgery Center. Based in Brandon, Florida, Brandon Surgery Center is an outpatient surgery center that provides care for approximately 9,800 patients each year. Three anesthesiologists and affiliated CRNAs provide patient care at the facility.

"Throughout the last 30 years, our anesthesia team has provided exemplary care for more than 250,000 patients in the Brandon and Tampa Bay region," said Dr. Jon Harmon, founder and president of the practice. "TeamHealth's extensive network of resources and improved operational support should enable us to further advance our anesthesia and surgical goals as we continue to care for our patients at the Brandon Surgery Center."

"We are proud to partner with Dr. Harmon and Brandon Surgery Center's anesthesiology team," said Jeffrey Weiss, D.O., president of anesthesiology at TeamHealth. "Their outstanding reputation for providing safe, high-quality anesthesia care for their patients and families aligns with our unwavering commitment to the same excellent patient care. We are excited to welcome their talented clinicians to TeamHealth."

At TeamHealth , our purpose is to perfect the practice of medicine, every day, in everything we do. We are proud to be the leading physician practice in the U.S., driven by our commitment to quality and safety and supported by our world-class operating team. To improve the experience of our physicians and advanced practice clinicians, we empower clinicians to act on what they believe is right, free clinicians from distractions so they can focus on patient care, invest in learning and development to promote growth in the clinical field and foster an environment where continuous improvement is a shared priority. Through our more than 16,000 affiliated healthcare professionals and advanced practice clinicians, TeamHealth offers emergency medicine, hospital medicine, critical care, anesthesiology, orthopedic surgery, general surgery, obstetrics, ambulatory care, post-acute care and medical call center solutions to approximately 3,000 acute and post-acute facilities and physician groups nationwide. Join our team ; we value and empower clinicians. Partner with us ; we deliver on our promises. Learn more at www.teamhealth.com .

The term "TeamHealth" as used throughout this release includes Team Health Holdings, Inc., its subsidiaries, affiliates, affiliated medical groups and providers, all of which are part of the TeamHealth organization. "Providers" are physicians, advanced practice clinicians and other healthcare providers who are employed by or contract with subsidiaries or affiliated entities of Team Health Holdings, Inc. All such providers exercise independent clinical judgment when providing patient care. Team Health Holdings, Inc., does not have any employees, does not contract with providers and does not practice medicine.

