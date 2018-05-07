TeamHealth Co-Founder, Dr. Lynn Massingale, Named as a 2018 Tennessee Health Care Hall of Fame Inductee

Dr. Massingale is known as a major influencer in emergency medicine nationwide. He co-founded TeamHealth in 1979. He served as the company's CEO for 30 years and now serves as Chairman. Among his many accomplishments, Dr. Massingale was named a Hero of Emergency Medicine by the American College of Emergency Physicians, received the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award and previously served as EMS Medical Director of Tennessee.

"Dr. Massingale has played a pivotal role as a state and national healthcare leader for nearly four decades," said Leif Murphy, president and CEO of TeamHealth. "Through his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence, Dr. Massingale helped build a solid foundation for the more than 20,000 clinicians TeamHealth serves. We thank Dr. Massingale for his ongoing dedication and congratulate him on this well-deserved honor."

"I am incredibly humbled and honored to receive this distinguished award in my home state of Tennessee," said Dr. Massingale. "While this award honors individuals for their contributions to healthcare, this recognition highlights TeamHealth's exceptional physicians, advanced practice clinicians and healthcare professionals across the country who improve healthcare every day, in everything we do."

Among the nearly 40 highly qualified nominees, inductees were chosen by a selection committee made up of healthcare leaders from across the state. The Health Care Hall of Fame was created in 2015 by Belmont University, the McWhorter Society and the Nashville Health Care Council, a founding partner. The seven honorees will be inducted at a ceremony in October.

At TeamHealth, our purpose is to perfect our physicians' ability to practice medicine, every day, in everything we do. Through our more than 20,000 affiliated healthcare professionals and advanced practice clinicians, TeamHealth offers outsourced emergency medicine, hospital medicine, critical care, anesthesiology, orthopaedic hospitalist, acute care surgery, obstetrics and gynecology hospitalist, ambulatory care, post-acute care and medical call center solutions to more than 3,200 acute and post-acute facilities and physician groups nationwide. Our philosophy is as simple as our goal is singular: we believe better experiences for physicians lead to better outcomes—for patients, hospital partners and physicians alike. Join our team; we value and empower clinicians. Partner with us; we deliver on our promises. Learn more at www.teamhealth.com.

The term "TeamHealth" as used throughout this release includes Team Health Holdings, Inc., its subsidiaries, affiliates, affiliated medical groups and providers, all of which are part of the TeamHealth organization. "Providers" are physicians, advanced practice clinicians and other healthcare providers who are employed by or contract with subsidiaries or affiliated entities of Team Health Holdings, Inc. All such providers exercise independent clinical judgment when providing patient care. Team Health Holdings, Inc., does not have any employees, does not contract with providers and does not practice medicine.

