TeamHealth Honors Award Winners at the 2018 National Medical Leadership Conference

"TeamHealth is proud to recognize our 2018 Dr. Gar LaSalle Medical Directors and Advanced Practice Clinician of the Year," said Miles Snowden, MD, chief medical officer for TeamHealth. "These men and women not only provide excellent patient care and leadership to their clinical teams, but they take leadership to the next level by creating unity among their clinicians and enhancing collaboration with our hospital and post-acute partners."

"The Regional Medical Directors and Vice Presidents of Operations of the Year are exceptional emergency medicine, hospitalist services and anesthesiology leaders who are looked to as mentors and coaches by their teams," said Michael Wiechart, executive vice president and chief operating officer for TeamHealth. "Their operational expertise and clinical focus enhance TeamHealth's ability to serve our partners with excellence."

The 2018 emergency medicine medical directors of the year honorees are:

Alice Frazier , DO , Adena Pike Medical Center, Adena Greenfield Medical Center and Berger Health System in the southern Ohio region

, Adena Pike Medical Center, Adena Greenfield Medical Center and Berger Health System in the southern region Ann Buchanan , MD , St. David's Medical Center in Austin, Texas

, Medical Center in Jeffrey Zurosky , MD , Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee

, Parkwest Medical Center in Angela Holbrook , MD, Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, Illinois

The 2018 anesthesiology medical director of the year honoree is:

Jorge Orta , MD, Palmetto General Hospital in Hialeah, Florida

The 2018 ambulatory care medical director of the year honoree is:

Mark Podlas , MD, Western New York Immediate Care in Buffalo, New York

The 2018 hospitalist services medical director of the year honoree is:

Dipali Ruby Sahoo , DO, Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

The 2018 post-acute care medical director of the year honoree is:

Phillip Eisenberg , DO, Caretel Inns Assisted Living and Senior Care and MediLodge in the southern Michigan region

The 2018 specialty hospitalist medical director of the year honoree is:

Amy Tucker , MD, Orthopaedics, Genesis Healthcare System in Zanesville, Ohio

The 2018 advanced practice clinician of the year honoree is:

Christopher P. John , PA-C, Mount St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston, New York

The 2018 regional medical directors of the year honorees are:

Duane Mast , MD , Emergency Medicine, Northeast Group

, Emergency Medicine, Northeast Group Nirmit Kothari, MD , Hospitalist Services, Midwest Group

, Hospitalist Services, Midwest Group David Samanie , MD, Anesthesiology

The 2018 vice presidents of operations honorees are:

Tammy Ingram , Emergency Medicine, Northeast Group

, Emergency Medicine, Northeast Group Emily Simon , Hospitalist Services, Southeast Group

, Hospitalist Services, Southeast Group Jean McDonald , Anesthesiology

These winners are representative of more than 20,000 healthcare professionals affiliated with TeamHealth.

TeamHealth's annual Medical Director of the Year program was established in 2002 by Dr. Gar LaSalle, the company's first chief medical officer. As an innovative leader, Dr. LaSalle established a robust risk management program and leadership development training for clinical leaders.

About TeamHealth

At TeamHealth, our purpose is to perfect our physicians' ability to practice medicine, every day, in everything we do. Through our more than 20,000 affiliated physicians and advanced practice clinicians, TeamHealth offers outsourced emergency medicine, hospital medicine, critical care, anesthesiology, orthopaedic hospitalist, acute care surgery, obstetrics and gynecology hospitalist, ambulatory care, post-acute care and medical call center solutions to more than 3,200 acute and post-acute facilities and physician groups nationwide. Our philosophy is as simple as our goal is singular: we believe better experiences for physicians lead to better outcomes—for patients, hospital partners and physicians alike. Join our team; we value and empower clinicians. Partner with us; we deliver on our promises. Learn more at www.teamhealth.com.

The term "TeamHealth" as used throughout this release includes Team Health Holdings, Inc., its subsidiaries, affiliates, affiliated medical groups and providers, all of which are part of the TeamHealth organization. "Providers" are physicians, advanced practice clinicians and other healthcare providers who are employed by or contract with subsidiaries or affiliated entities of Team Health Holdings, Inc. All such providers exercise independent clinical judgment when providing patient care. Team Health Holdings, Inc., does not have any employees, does not contract with providers and does not practice medicine.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teamhealth-honors-award-winners-at-the-2018-national-medical-leadership-conference-300624167.html

SOURCE TeamHealth

Related Links

http://www.teamhealth.com

