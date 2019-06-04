TeamHealth Names Joseph T. "Jody" Crane, M.D., Chief Medical Officer

"Dr. Jody Crane is a proven leader with a successful track record of enhancing clinical and operational performance and data analytic initiatives. His expertise in these areas has allowed us to respond to industry headwinds by driving efficiencies for TeamHealth and our valued acute and post-acute partners," said Leif Murphy, TeamHealth president and CEO. "As our CMO, Dr. Crane will help us advance our prime tenets of clinical quality, patient safety and performance improvement."

"I am honored to serve as TeamHealth's chief medical officer, and I look forward to working with our excellent clinical teams to advance clinical quality, patient safety and performance improvement initiatives. Through these initiatives, we will improve health care for patients, clinicians and our hospital partners," said Dr. Crane.

Most recently, Dr. Crane served as chief clinical officer of emergency medicine at TeamHealth. Prior to joining TeamHealth, Dr. Crane was a principal and owner of X32 Healthcare, a leading emergency department performance improvement consulting practice.

A leading national expert in emergency department operations, Dr. Crane has led health care and emergency department improvement efforts on six continents with hundreds of organizations. Dr. Crane is on the faculty of the Institute for Healthcare Improvement and the University of Tennessee's Physician Executive MBA program.

In conjunction with Dr. Crane's appointment, TeamHealth is expanding the chief medical officer structure to maximize support across all clinical service lines by using data analytics to enhance quality, safety and performance improvement. Ethan Bachrach, M.D., MBI, will serve as chief medical informatics officer and oversee clinical informatics, risk management initiatives and value-based programs. Rob Strauss, M.D., will serve as chief medical training officer and responsible for clinical leadership programs, continuing medical education and residency relations.

