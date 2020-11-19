TeamMate and netsapiens Integrate SNAPsolution UC&C Platform with Microsoft Teams

As reported in Business Insider , MS Teams is fast becoming a communications and collaboration tool of choice for businesses with remote employees. The platform currently has over 115 million active users globally. Though growing in popularity, Teams is limited, offering just 35 features and a basic phone system. By contrast, netsapiens' UC&C SNAPsolution platform offers five times as many features including contact center (CC) functionality, enhanced analytics, SMS support, quality of service monitoring and much more.

"Microsoft Teams is an important tool for many businesses today – it's undeniable," says Jason Byrne, SVP of Products and Marketing at netsapiens. "Though Teams users are becoming more engaged with the platform than ever, they are increasingly finding themselves limited by the tool's 35 features. In order to incorporate specific functions like the ability to connect to contacts via SMS, they have to turn to individual third parties. This is an inefficient and costly way of upgrading Teams. Our integration with Teams, powered by TeamMate, solves this by enabling users to access our full suite of UC&C as well as CC features directly from within the Teams platform. This is a major win for all involved: our service provider partners benefit by being able to serve new markets and businesses benefit by increasing the efficiency and use cases for a product that is a major part of their operations."

"Microsoft has built a great softphone that is part of Teams software used daily by 115M people around the world. Now anyone running a netsapiens UC&C solution can easily turn that softphone into an endpoint on their system," adds Micah Singer, MD/Founder of TeamMate Technology. "Business customers need advanced call control, extended features and hands-on support that you get from netsapiens service providers, but they also want the team collaboration - chat, documents, meetings - convenience of Microsoft Teams. This is the answer."

Though the business world was already moving towards increased remote work opportunities, the current pandemic has accelerated this trend. By integrating SNAPsolution with MS Teams, netsapiens and TeamMate offer businesses an optimal mobile strategy. By being able to move beyond use of Teams as a stop-gap measure for remote employees, employers can now convert the tool into a holistic resource that supports the UC&C processes vital to the success of modern enterprises. For service provider resellers, the ability to extend netsapiens' UC&C and CC capabilities to business customers is a significant benefit, making them more attractive to the wider Microsoft user base.

