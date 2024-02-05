Teammate Partners with NextPlane for Unified Presence and Microsoft Teams Interoperability Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextplane, a leading provider of AI-enabled connectivity services is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Teammate Technology, a pioneer in advanced voice calling systems. This collaboration marks a significant step in unified communications, offering new interoperability experiences for Microsoft Teams users.

The two companies have partnered to combine their strengths to improve user experience and productivity. NextPlane is skilled in Artificial Intelligence and offers interoperable collaboration solutions that will be integrated with Teammate Technology's unique interoperability platform that enables UCaaS providers to easily integrate Microsoft Teams with their UCaaS service. By working together, they hope to revolutionize how businesses communicate, both internally and with their clients.

Key Features of the Partnership:

Unified Presence: Combining NextPlane's robust presence technology with Teammate Technology's voice solutions, users can enjoy a seamless experience between Microsoft Teams and their existing UCaaS platforms, ensuring efficient and effective communication.

Chat Federation: The partnership enables UCaaS users to share presence and status, and exchange messages (including rich text and emoji reactions) with users of Microsoft Teams and other collaboration services, as if they were on the same platform.

Farzin Shahidi, CEO of NextPlane, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with Teammate Technology. This partnership is about bringing the best of both worlds to UCaaS providers. With improved communication, businesses can expect a significant boost in productivity and collaboration, fostering a more dynamic and responsive work environment."

"Teams has emerged as the go-to digital work hub for organizations of all sizes," says Eric Hernaez of TeamMate Technology. "But despite its ubiquity, Teams users are still unable to communicate seamlessly with users of other UCaaS and collaboration platforms.  By partnering with NextPlane we intend to bridge this divide and set a new standard for Teams interoperability services."

Please join Eric and Farzin at their ITEXPO 2024 session: "Attention UCaaS Providers: What's Your Teams Strategy?"

About NextPlane:

NextPlane, the leading provider of messaging and presence connectivity across diverse platforms such as Teams, Slack, and Webex, has expanded its capabilities to offer intelligent interoperability between UCaaS and Contact Center (CX) platforms with Microsoft Teams. This expansion also includes the integration with major GenAI Large Language Model services. The company can seamlessly enable various UCaaS and CX platforms to deliver cutting-edge GenAI capabilities to their customers, ultimately providing a unique AI-driven experience.

For more information, please visit https://www.nextplane.ai

About Teammate:

TeamMate Technology empowers organizations to maximize the value of existing communications platforms by leveraging the capabilities of Microsoft Teams. With TeamMate, Service Providers can build a customized and branded Teams Application to integrate call control, end-user portals, PBX notifications, and PBX soft keys directly into Teams.

TeamMate works with partners around the world including UCaaS and Hosted PBX service providers, PBX manufacturers, MSPs, and technology distributors who need to integrate with Microsoft Teams. For more information, please visit https://www.teammatetechnology.com.

For more information, please visit https://www.teammatetechnology.com

