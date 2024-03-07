TeamOhana triples revenue helping companies achieve profitable growth and avoid layoffs with all-in-one headcount platform

SAN FRANCISCO, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamOhana announced today that it had tripled revenue in the past year and launched a new compensation management product as part of its all-in-one headcount platform.

The revenue growth comes on the heels of a dramatic shift in the technology industry over the last 18 months from "growth at all costs" to efficient and profitable growth. With budget adherence now a mission-critical KPI, companies have turned their focus toward optimizing headcount costs, which account for roughly 70% of operating expenses.

TeamOhana was purpose-built for this use case. With TeamOhana's all-in-one headcount platform, companies like Docker, Metronet, and Postman can build headcount plans, hire the right talent on time and within budget, reward top performers, and boost employee retention.

"While many companies struggle to control headcount costs because people data is spread across siloed systems, TeamOhana customers benefit from unified data and built-in controls, ensuring efficient growth without over-hiring or over-spending," said Tushar Makhija , founder and chief executive officer of TeamOhana. "In fact, TeamOhana has helped several customers, including Docker and Spiff, double headcount in consecutive years, save six figures in unapproved headcount spend, and avoid painful layoffs."

In its first full year out of "stealth" operations, TeamOhana tripled both its revenue and customer base, adding companies like 23andme, Gravie, and Second Front Systems in the past four-plus months. They've achieved an 89 net promoter score and 4.8 out of five stars on G2 .

"We can make faster decisions that help us grow rapidly and responsibly using insights from TeamOhana," said Charles Marentette , chief financial officer at Gravie. "TeamOhana has solidified our structure and governance for headcount management processes by unifying our people data and enabling us to run accurate headcount forecasts in real-time."

TeamOhana will showcase the all-in-one headcount platform, including its new compensation management product, at Transform 2024 in Las Vegas next week from March 11-13th. To see how TeamOhana can help you optimize headcount costs and move faster with collaborative planning, stop by booth #115 or visit www.teamohana.com to schedule a demo.

