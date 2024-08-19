TEAMology Secures Seed Round to Revolutionize Mental Health Support for Kids

Led by VC 414 out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the round raised $1.2M, with additional contributions from Supes' Fund, White Rose Ventures, 1855 VC, and Product 10X. The funding will be instrumental in accelerating TEAMology's growth, both in TEAMtalk product marketing development and talent expansion within the K-8 Edtech space and the team's ability to execute its vision. "Our team loved TEAMology's student-first approach and focus on social, emotional, and mental health outcomes. Feedback from current customers has us excited that this platform is a winning solution for teachers, counselors, students, and their families alike. We're backing an incredibly smart team that is deeply versed in holistic student well-being as well as EdTech sales," said Jennifer Abele, managing partner at VC 414.

The importance of including a partner with market expertise was key for TEAMology in this round. The Supes' Fund is made up of retired superintendents and education-focused experts who offer a critical perspective for TEAMology. "One of the most pressing concerns we consistently hear from superintendents since the pandemic is that they lack sufficient resources to address the rising student mental health concerns. We are invested in TEAMology because we believe that Linsey and her team have come up with a key solution to this challenge, and we want them to have the opportunity to engage with more district leaders across the country," said Doug Roberts, Managing Partner, Supes' Fund.

"We are ecstatic about this new chapter and the confidence and support we've received from our investors," said Linsey Covert, Founder and CEO of TEAMology. "This investment not only validates our business model but also empowers us to advance our mission of providing access to quality social, emotional, and mental health support for our K-8 students. We are committed to leveraging these funds to drive innovation and deliver unparalleled value to our users. The education world needs the unwavering support of trusted partners to support all students and staff at a time where mental health and wellness should be a priority for effective learning."

About TEAMology

Established in 2016, TEAMology launched as one of the first companies to emerge from Penn State University's Invent Penn State commercialization ecosystem. Since 2016, TEAMology has focused on better understanding how to develop a personalized solution to meet students' social, emotional, and mental health needs. This research and development led to creating what is now known as TEAMtalk – an AI + human technology that provides kids with an opportunity to directly connect and be supported by the six TEAMology characters that grow with them. Partnerships such as Penn State and the public media company WQED, home of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," are helping to expand the important work of TEAMology.

TEAMtalk offers a scalable machine learning + human approach to engage directly with children. Our student-facing solution creates a safe, non-threatening, non-judgmental space for children to express themselves and their concerns. The whole-system solution baselines, coaches, and produces actionable outcomes to strengthen a child's mental well-being while also triaging issues through a proprietary triage approach based on a Multi-Tiered System of Supports model. Through daily check-ins, conversational evidence-based assessments, and personalized coaching, TEAMtalk will deliver information to educators about each student's strengths and growth opportunities as well as the ways an educator can help increase the child's social and emotional abilities. TEAMtalk identifies the need for triage and can operate as an extension of the in-school support team to mitigate challenges before they escalate and become bigger issues. TEAMtalk provides insights for individual students and classrooms, and it can be beneficial school-wide in helping educators identify the greatest challenges students are discussing and trends over time.

Connect with TEAMology

X: @teamology4kids

LinkedIn: @teamology4kids

Facebook: @teamology4kids

Website: https://www.teamology.team/

Media Contact

Lindsay Fairman, TEAMology, 1 4403419653, [email protected],

https://www.teamology.team/

SOURCE TEAMology