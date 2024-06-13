Teams from Kentucky and Ontario Take Top Honors in Valvoline Inc.'s 30th Oilympics

U.S. and Canada winning teams perform the quickest perfect service experience

LEXINGTON, Ky., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), the quick, easy, trusted leader in preventive automotive maintenance, today announced the winners of its 30th Oilympics competition held in Lexington, Kentucky.

First place gold medal winners are:

U.S. team – Valvoline Instant Oil Change SM in Lexington, Kentucky , representing the company's Mountain East market: Dean Hadi Enzo Addondante PJ Pettyjohn Chase Bablitz , Area Manager

Canada team – Great Canadian Oil Change in East Gwillimbury, Ontario , representing the company's Great Frozen North market: Jay Dobariya Jay Malaviya Austin Pompeo Marco Aviles , Area Manager

In addition to taking home the gold medal title, teams won a trophy and company award. Honors were also given to silver and bronze medalists, most valuable player and best overall service experience.

Valvoline Inc.'s Oilympics is a nod to the world Olympic games and included 39 regional Valvoline Inc. service center teams from across the U.S. and Canada that competed to perform a perfect quick lube service experience in the quickest time. Teams competed locally to secure a spot at the international Oilympics competition, representing the top 1% of all Valvoline service center technicians. While speed is a factor just like in the Olympics, quality of the service delivery ultimately determines gold, silver, and bronze spots on the podium.

The tradition began in 1994 and has grown into an international competition to include Valvoline Inc.'s 1,900-plus company-owned and franchised service centers in North America under the Valvoline Instant Oil Change and Great Canadian Oil Change retail brands.

About Valvoline Inc.

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is the quick, easy, trusted leader in automotive preventive maintenance. Valvoline Inc. is creating shareholder value by driving the full potential in our core business, accelerating network growth and innovating to meet the needs of customers and the evolving car parc. With more than 1,900 service centers throughout North America, Valvoline Inc. and our franchise partners keep customers moving with our 4.6 out of 5 star* rated service that includes 15-minute stay-in-your-car oil changes; battery, bulb and wiper replacements; tire rotations; and other manufacturer recommended maintenance services. In fiscal year 2023, Valvoline's network delivered approximately 27 million services to generate $1.4 billion in revenue from $2.8 billion in system-wide store sales, marking 17 years of consecutive system-wide same-store sales growth. At Valvoline Inc., it all starts with our people, including our more than 10,000 team members and strong, long-standing franchise partners. We are proud to be an 11-time winner of the BEST Award for training excellence and a top-rated franchisor in our category by Entrepreneur and Franchise Times. To learn more, or to find a service center near you, visit vioc.com.

* Based on a survey of more than 900,000 Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ customers annually

