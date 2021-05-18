TeamSnap Adds Executive Leadership with the Hiring of Brian Caulfield as New COO and Nicole McCormack as New General Manager of Advertising and Commerce

BOULDER, Colo., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamSnap , which provides industry-leading sports management and communication software for amateur sports, today announced the hiring of two new leadership team members: Brian Caulfield as the new Chief Operating Officer and Nicole McCormack as General Manager of Advertising and Commerce. These additions build upon the momentum of TeamSnap's recent strategic partnership with Waud Capital, which brought new capital to TeamSnap and gave Waud Capital majority ownership of the company to accelerate TeamSnap's growth.

"This year, our commitment to supporting sports teams, clubs and leagues as they return to in-person activities is bolstered by the addition of executive team leaders with impressive, successful track records and backgrounds in business growth and relationship-building," said Peter Frintzilas, TeamSnap CEO. "I am incredibly excited to partner with Brian and Nicole as we work to realize our vision of building the #1 software platform in youth and amateur sports."

Brian Caulfield, TeamSnap's new Chief Operating Officer, will build out TeamSnaps' revenue and operations organization, with a focus on building a mature sales & marketing function, world class customer support, and the operational backbone to support the company's accelerated growth. He most recently worked as EVP, Chief Customer and Operations Officer at SS&C Intralinks, a secure collaboration software and secure online document sharing solution. Brian was a core member of the leadership team that led Intralinks through multiple strategic and private equity acquisitions, and managed a global team of 250+ employees across sales, customer success, support and business operations.

"As TeamSnap enters a new chapter and reinforces its dedication to enhancing tech solutions for sports communities, I am thrilled for the opportunity to join such a passionate team of individuals. We are committed to building and providing best-in-class offerings so families and teams can keep their focus on the game and athletic development," Caulfield said.

Nicole McCormack joins the team as General Manager of Advertising and Commerce. In this role, Nicole will lead the team into the next phase of growth by highlighting TeamSnap's unique position in the market. She will spearhead the development of powerful new media integrations, partnerships and commerce relationships with brands. Prior to joining TeamSnap, Nicole served as Head of Advertising Partnerships at Quibi, where she founded the advertising business and led sales efforts that secured $150M in advertising sponsorships from leading global brands in the company's first year of operations. Prior to Quibi, she served as SVP of Revenue Strategy and Operations at Flipboard and VP of Integrated Sales at Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia.

"Being a TeamSnap user myself, I've personally experienced the value this trusted platform brings to teams and busy families. I'm looking forward to bringing innovative marketing partnerships to the platform in a way that connects world class brands with passionate athletes, families and communities through the love of sports."

TeamSnap provides end-to-end solutions for communication, scheduling, payment collection, registration and real-time game sharing through its proprietary software platform and mobile applications. By taking the work out of play, TeamSnap has become the trusted platform for 25 million coaches, administrators, players and parents.

About TeamSnap

Since its formation in 2009, TeamSnap has been single-mindedly focused on taking the work out of play. 25 million coaches, administrators, players and parents rely on TeamSnap's powerful and easy-to-use tools for communication, scheduling, payment collection and registration, organizing every sport and group activity in the world. For more information, visit https://www.teamsnap.com/ .

