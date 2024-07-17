TeamSnap and Premier Lacrosse League Partner to Supercharge the Growth of Youth Lacrosse

The Sports Tech Giant Continues to Expand Its Platform with World-Class Lacrosse Coaching Content

CHICAGO, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamSnap today announced its partnership with the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster to provide youth sports coaches, parents, and athletes with lacrosse programming and resources. This includes how-to videos and skill explainers featuring PLL coaches and players such as Kyle Hartzell, Tim Troutner, and Jules Heningburg, as well as the brand-new PLL Playbook, which offers a season's worth of drills and practice plans for youth lacrosse coaches.

The PLL joins other professional leagues such as Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball in providing fun, age-appropriate drills and practice plans for coaches and players via the TeamSnap app. Through these resources, professional leagues are pioneering the future of their sport by committing to the next generation and improving participation.

"TeamSnap is thrilled to partner with PLL, the biggest player in professional field lacrosse, to grow our roster of world-class partners tapping into the next generation of fans and players," said Peter Frintzilas, CEO of TeamSnap. "At TeamSnap we are seeing tremendous growth within youth lacrosse. This partnership will tap into our scale and user base to equip coaches and parents with the resources they need to empower youth lacrosse athletes. Following our acquisition of MOJO Sports last December, we have continued our commitment to expanding our training catalog by bringing on new partners and introducing new sports."

The PLL Playbook, which features premium practice plans and drills for ages 5 through 14+, is part of the league's PLL Play initiative to expand youth lacrosse participation nationwide and develop lifelong players and fans through community-based lacrosse programs. PLL Play partners with leading youth organizations to offer PLL Junior recreational leagues, PLL Academy training opportunities, and PLL Tournaments nationwide.

"As we continue to build our high-quality youth lacrosse programming with PLL Play, we are constantly thinking of ways to make the game more accessible and invest in the next generation of coaches and players," said Mike Rabil, co-founder and CEO of the PLL. "Collaborating with TeamSnap to distribute our content will allow us to shape the lacrosse superstars of tomorrow. As lacrosse expands in popularity, we're excited to be able to provide the necessary support that our growing sport needs."

PLL content is now available within the TeamSnap app, with premium training for coaches and parents as part of TeamSnap+ and for organizations through the TeamSnap+ Coaches Pack. Users can anticipate continuous additions of new training materials and educational resources focused on sports, health, and wellbeing to their already expansive educational platform.

About TeamSnap

TeamSnap is home to the largest online community for youth sports. It is consistently rated the No. 1 sports management platform by its loyal audience of more than 25 million youth sports coaches, administrators, players, and parents and over 19,000 sports organizations—across more than 100 different types of sports and activities. The leading sports-tech company offers consumer brands innovative new ways to connect with passionate youth sports audiences from across the globe. It is currently in high-growth mode, expanding its footprint toward becoming THE platform and marketplace for all things youth sports.

TeamSnap Impact is the company's initiative aimed at enhancing the lives of kids by creating a world where youth sports programs are accessible and equitable for all.

For more information, visit the TeamSnap website

About the Premier Lacrosse League

The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster is a men's professional lacrosse league in North America, composed of eight teams rostered by the best players in the world. Co-founded by lacrosse superstar, philanthropist, and investor Paul Rabil and his brother, serial entrepreneur and investor, Mike Rabil, the PLL is backed by an investment group composed of Joe Tsai Sports, The Chernin Group, Arctos Sports Partners, Brett Jefferson Holdings, The Raine Group, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), The Kraft Group, Bolt Capital and other top investors in sports and media. The PLL is distributed through an exclusive media rights agreement with ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+. The PLL was named 2020 Sports Breakthrough by the Sports Business Journal, and recognized as a 2021 Best Employer in Sports by Front Office Sports. For more on the league, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com and follow on social media: Instagram (@PLL), Twitter (@PremierLacrosse), Facebook (@PremierLacrosseLeague), YouTube (YouTube.com/PLL) and TikTok (@pll).

