TeamSnap and XbotGo's Integrated Live Streaming Experience Is Now Available to All TeamSnap ONE Users

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamSnap, the #1 youth sports management platform, and XbotGo, a leader in AI-powered sports cameras, today announced that the companies' fully integrated live streaming experience, first announced in April, is now available to all organizations, teams, and families on TeamSnap ONE.

The integration connects XbotGo's Falcon, the standalone all-in-one AI active-tracking team-sports camera in native 4K, directly into TeamSnap ONE. Users can live stream from the same app they use to manage their season, and follow the action automatically. Once a stream starts, everyone on the team is notified to watch, and extended family and fans can tune in live all season long. When the game is over, recordings are shared with the families, coaching staff, and club administrators to create and share highlight clips of the game's biggest moments.

"TeamSnap ONE was built so we could move at the speed our customers expect," said Peter Frintzilas, CEO of TeamSnap. "Launching our fully integrated live streaming experience is a direct result of significant investment unlocking rapid cycles of customer-driven innovation."

The launch follows several months of real-world implementation with TeamSnap's Innovation Group, a select group of organizations who received Falcon cameras in advance and worked directly with TeamSnap to refine the streamer experience.

"Video is no longer a nice to have, it's a necessity," said Jeremy Arcaro, CEO of Reign Lacrosse and Innovation Group member. "From helping our players get recruited with highlight clips, to making sure parents can watch the action while they are with their other kid across the state, we've already gotten incredibly positive feedback from our coaches and families. It's been great for us, and clubs will love this!"

Key highlights of integration include:

No camera operator needed. Falcon's AI-powered tracking follows the game automatically, so no one has to stand behind a camera to capture it. Plus, the app doesn't need to stay open for the broadcast to continue, freeing coaches and parents to experience game day rather than monitor a screen.

Falcon's AI-powered tracking follows the game automatically, so no one has to stand behind a camera to capture it. Plus, the app doesn't need to stay open for the broadcast to continue, freeing coaches and parents to experience game day rather than monitor a screen. Built for accessibility. At roughly half the cost of comparable auto-tracking camera systems, Falcon makes high-quality live streaming accessible for far more teams and families, not just the biggest budgets.

At roughly half the cost of comparable auto-tracking camera systems, Falcon makes high-quality live streaming accessible for far more teams and families, not just the biggest budgets. Professional-quality video. Falcon delivers HD livestreams with smooth, action-following footage, so families get a clear view of the game from wherever they're watching.

Falcon delivers HD livestreams with smooth, action-following footage, so families get a clear view of the game from wherever they're watching. One connected experience. Camera setup and controls, live streaming, videos, and highlight clips all live inside TeamSnap ONE—the same place organizations and teams already run their season.

"We built Falcon to solve a simple problem: making broadcast-quality sports video available to every team," said David Tan, Founder and CEO of XbotGo. "Our combined engineering teams have moved quickly to bring Falcon fully into TeamSnap ONE, so organizations get that experience without adding a new app or workflow. It's just there, built into the platform they already use every day."

The Falcon camera is sold separately from TeamSnap ONE, with the standard camera priced at $799. Organizations on TeamSnap ONE that purchase in bulk are eligible for volume discounts. Live streaming is included for all TeamSnap ONE users, while replays and custom highlight clips are available with TeamSnap+.

To learn more about the TeamSnap and XbotGo integration, visit https://info.teamsnap.com/falcon-live-streaming-camera-order-get-started.html

About TeamSnap

TeamSnap – the #1 sports management platform – has pioneered the future of youth sports technology for more than 15 years. Across more than 100 different sports and activities, TeamSnap has powered 19,000+ organizations and more than 30 million parents, players and coaches, making it the largest and most engaged online community in youth sports. Through TeamSnap, brands have invested more than $20 million in youth sports sponsorships, fueling communities and giving more kids the chance to play.

For more information, visit the TeamSnap website, and follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

About XbotGo

XbotGo was founded in 2021 by Dr. David Tan—a computer vision expert, hardware innovator, and devoted soccer dad. Like every parent on the sidelines, he found traditional cameras either too complex or too costly to capture his child's moments on the field. That frustration sparked a vision: to make sports recording accessible to all through AI. Today, XbotGo is a global AI sports technology company owned by Blink Tech, headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with R&D centers across Silicon Valley, Beijing, Shenzhen, and Suzhou. Combining world-class AI expertise with global innovation and manufacturing capabilities, we are building an intelligent sports ecosystem that empowers every sports enthusiast to play, improve, connect, and grow. Guided by the belief in technological equality, XbotGo is committed to making advanced sports technology accessible to everyone. From AI sports cameras and intelligent analytics to live streaming and future innovations, we are reimagining how people experience sports—bringing more joy to every game and empowering every dream.

Media Contact:



JConnelly for TeamSnap

[email protected]

Gabriel Roxas for XbotGo

[email protected]

SOURCE TeamSnap