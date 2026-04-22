TeamSnap and XbotGo Partner to Redefine Youth Sports Streaming with Industry-First Fully Integrated, AI-Powered Experience

Exclusive partnership brings AI-powered camera control, live streaming, and game-day moments into a single platform for sports organizations, teams, and families

CHICAGO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamSnap, the #1 youth sports management platform, and XbotGo, a leader in AI-powered sports cameras, today announced an exclusive partnership to redefine live streaming in youth sports. Together, the companies are introducing the first fully integrated, all-in-one live streaming experience, bringing camera control, live video, and game-day moments into TeamSnap ONE.

By combining TeamSnap’s scale and reach with XbotGo’s Falcon AI-powered camera technology, the companies are making it easier for coaches, parents, and organizations to capture, share, and relive the moments that matter most. Speed Speed

XbotGo is the leading innovator in AI-powered sports video, making broadcast-quality, automated game capture accessible to every team and family. The partnership brings live streaming into the same app teams already use to manage schedules, communication, and game-day coordination. By combining TeamSnap's scale and reach with XbotGo's Falcon AI-powered camera technology, the companies are making it easier for coaches, parents, and organizations to capture, share, and relive the moments that matter most.

"We're focused on making game day simpler and more connected for the entire youth sports community," said Peter Frintzilas, CEO of TeamSnap. "Families want an easy way to capture and share the moments that matter. Coaches want less friction on game day. Organizations want technology that fits naturally into how they already run their programs. By partnering exclusively with XbotGo, we're bringing live streaming into TeamSnap ONE and taking another step toward a more complete season experience."

Today, streaming in youth sports often means piecing together multiple technologies for team operations, camera setup, live video, and sharing. This fragmented approach creates added complexity on game day and disconnects video from the rest of the team experience.

TeamSnap and XbotGo remove that friction with one connected experience inside TeamSnap ONE. The same app teams use to manage their season now powers camera setup, live streaming, and one-tap highlights. Combined with TeamSnap's platform, which powers registration, schedules, communication, and game-day coordination, the partnership extends that experience into video, connecting everything from signup to game-day moments in one system.

Powered by XbotGo's Falcon camera, the experience combines AI-powered tracking, robotic zoom, and high-quality 4K HD video, all built directly into TeamSnap ONE. By integrating advanced camera technology into the platform families and organizations already trust, the partnership makes live streaming a natural part of the season — not a separate workflow on game day.

"As a sports parent myself, I know the struggle of missing a goal while fiddling with a phone. XbotGo was built to make sports video smarter, simpler, and more accessible," said David Tan, Founder and CEO at XbotGo. "By integrating directly with TeamSnap ONE, we're bringing that experience directly into the platform sports organizations, teams, and families already rely on every day. This partnership makes it easier to stream every game, capture every moment, and stay connected from anywhere."

The announcement marks the beginning of a broader evolution in how youth sports communities capture, share, and experience the season. Together, TeamSnap and XbotGo are building a more connected future where team operations, live streaming, and season memories live in one place.

To learn more about the TeamSnap and XbotGo partnership and sign up for our early innovators program, visit https://info.teamsnap.com/xbotgo.html.

About TeamSnap

TeamSnap – the #1 sports management platform – has pioneered the future of youth sports technology for more than 15 years. With 19,000+ sports organizations and more than 30 million parents, players, coaches and administrators across more than 100 different sports and activities, TeamSnap powers the largest and most engaged online community in youth sports. Through TeamSnap, brands have invested more than $20 million in youth sports sponsorships, fueling communities and giving more kids the chance to play.

For more information, visit the TeamSnap website, and follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

About XbotGo

XbotGo is the consumer AI brand of Blink Tech, Inc., founded by Dr. David Tan -- a computer vision expert, hardware innovator, and passionate soccer dad. Driven by the belief that everyone should be able to capture and relive their best sports moments, XbotGo makes pro-level videography easy and accessible for all. With a core team of graduates from globally renowned institutions and veterans from leading tech companies, XbotGo operates in Silicon Valley, Texas, Beijing, Shenzhen, and Suzhou, leveraging global R&D and supply chain advantages to drive innovation worldwide.

Media Contacts:

TeamSnap

Alexandra Shafer

JConnelly for TeamSnap

[email protected]

973-934-5100

XbotGo

Gabriel Roxas

[email protected]

469-922-3416

SOURCE TeamSnap