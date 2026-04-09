TeamSnap and Major League Baseball Champion Long-Term Pitcher Health

A new Pitch Smart video series takes the findings of a Major League Baseball study on pitcher injuries and offers solutions for youth baseball players—and their families—everywhere

CHICAGO, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamSnap, the #1 youth sports management platform with 30 million users, and Major League Baseball (MLB), the most historic professional sports league in the United States, representing the highest level of professional baseball, today announced a new video series meant to change how coaches, parents and young baseball pitchers think about long-term health.

Baseball coaches and players will find the new Pitch Smart series right in the TeamSnap app, alongside hundreds of other baseball and softball resources developed in partnership with MLB and its youth development team at Play Ball. Speed Speed

This new Pitch Smart video series tackles topics such as the risks of chasing velocity, how to avoid Tommy John surgery, and the benefits of being a multi-sport athlete. It features head team physicians and head athletic trainers in Major League Baseball, as well as prominent college and high school baseball coaches.

The idea grew out of a year-long study on injuries among pitchers, released in late 2024. MLB's Report on Pitcher Injuries found, among other things:

Pitcher injuries, including at the amateur level, have risen for the last two decades.

The pursuit of velocity and a max-effort style of throwing is a key injury risk factor for amateur baseball players.

Year-round competition and early sport specialization are also primary drivers of injuries for young pitchers.

"Major League Baseball partnered with TeamSnap to spread the word about pitcher health," said John D'Angelo, Major League Baseball's Senior Vice President of Amateur and Medical Baseball Operations. "We brought the best minds in sports medicine together with top baseball coaches to share their wisdom and give TeamSnap's vast audience of baseball parents, coaches and young players themselves the tools and insight they need for a healthy and durable career in baseball."

Baseball coaches and players will find the new Pitch Smart series right in the TeamSnap app, alongside hundreds of team drills, practice plans, at-home training drills and other baseball and softball resources developed in partnership with MLB and its youth development team at Play Ball.

"TeamSnap takes player health seriously," said Peter Frintzilas, CEO of TeamSnap. "We want young baseball players to have as much fun as possible out there on the field, of course. But we are also invested in making sure kids who love baseball can play for life. TeamSnap is proud to partner with Major League Baseball to spread the word that throwing smart is always better, in the long run, than just throwing hard."

TeamSnap first partnered with Major League Baseball in 2023, after TeamSnap's acquisition of MOJO Sports. In addition to Major League Baseball, TeamSnap partners with Major League Soccer, Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA, NFL FLAG and Premier Lacrosse League – as well as entities such as Positive Coaching Alliance and Nike – to equip coaches, parents and players of the biggest youth sports in the U.S. with everything they need to run an unforgettable season, right at their fingertips.

About TeamSnap

TeamSnap – the #1 sports management platform – has pioneered the future of youth sports technology for more than 15 years. With 19,000+ sports organizations and more than 30 million parents, players, coaches and administrators across more than 100 different sports and activities, TeamSnap powers the largest and most engaged online community in youth sports. Through TeamSnap, brands have invested more than $20 million in youth sports sponsorships, fueling communities and giving more kids the chance to play.

For more information, visit the TeamSnap website, and follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

About Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB has achieved three straight years of total attendance gains for the first time in 18 years and remains the best-attended sports league in the world. Since 2023, historic rule changes have improved the quality of play on the field, emphasizing speed and athleticism at a better pace. In 2025, MLB had its third straight season clocking in with an average game time of 2:40 or below for the first time in 40 years. Viewership of MLB games nationally, locally, on MLB.TV and in Canada and Japan all increased over last year, with most platforms achieving double-digit percentage increases. Game Seven of the thrilling 2025 World Series presented by Capital One averaged 51.0 million viewers combined across the United States, Canada, and Japan, making the 11-inning contest the most-watched MLB game in 34 years, dating back to Game Seven of the 1991 World Series. MLB.TV set another consumption record this season with 19.4 billion minutes watched, an increase of +34% over last year. The MLB App registered its most-trafficked season ever with daily traffic increasing by +18% over 2024. As the league expanded its marketing efforts and promotion of star players like reigning Most Valuable Players Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge, MLB has significantly increased its younger fan base as evidenced through viewership, social media, ticket purchasing, and participation metrics. Through its MLB Together social responsibility efforts, MLB remains committed to making a positive impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world. With the continued success of MLB Network, MLB digital platforms, international events, and local media production and distribution, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America's National Pastime and a truly global game. To learn more about MLB, please visit mlb.com.

Media Contact

Madison Vance

JConnelly for TeamSnap

[email protected]

SOURCE TeamSnap