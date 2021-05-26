TeamSnap Announces SportSavvy Customers Will Migrate to TeamSnap Platform, Streamlining Sports Management in the U.S. and Canada

BOULDER, Colo., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamSnap , which provides industry-leading sports management and communication software for amateur sports, today announced that SportSavvy, a fully integrated league management system based in Canada, is migrating its customers to the TeamSnap platform. This transition supports SportSavvy and TeamSnap's shared dedication to simplifying sports management, registration and communication, streamlining platform use for sports communities across the U.S. and Canada. The move is the latest milestone in a series of growth initiatives the company has recently undertaken, including a new strategic partnership with Waud Capital and the addition of new executive talent.

SportSavvy will gradually migrate its customers to the TeamSnap platform over the next few months, expanding the high level of functionality and ease of communication they have enjoyed to date. Aligned with SportSavvy's commitment to providing a seamless user experience, TeamSnap offers an integrated platform for sports clubs and leagues to collect online registrations and payments, build teams and league schedules and keep everyone in sync. Once transitioned, customers will have access to TeamSnap's full suite of powerful web and mobile apps, quality websites, robust registration, rostering, scheduling and payment solutions.

"SportSavvy has worked with sports communities of all sizes since 1998 and built a passionate network with their personal customer service," said Peter Frintzilas, TeamSnap CEO. "We're incredibly excited to welcome their customers to the TeamSnap family, and to help them deliver innovation and seamless member experiences across their leagues and clubs, from sign-ups all the way to playoffs. This reflects the incredible momentum TeamSnap is building as we strive to become the technology leader in amateur sports and invest to accelerate our growth."

"I'm confident SportSavvy customers will love TeamSnap's innovative and streamlined solutions, and enjoy working with such a customer-focused company. Their dedication to providing superior customer service was paramount in my decision to move forward with them; their recent strategic partnerships and leadership team additions also show their strength in the industry and their stability as a platform for future growth," said Geoff Reid, President, SportSavvy.

About TeamSnap

Since its formation in 2009, TeamSnap has been single-mindedly focused on taking the work out of play. 25 million coaches, administrators, players and parents rely on TeamSnap's powerful and easy-to-use tools for communication, scheduling, payment collection and registration, organizing every sport and group activity in the world. For more information, visit https://www.teamsnap.com/ .

