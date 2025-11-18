TeamSnap Unveils TeamSnap ONE, a Next-Generation Platform Poised to Redefine the Future of Youth Sports Technology

TeamSnap ONE is the only platform that unites every part of the sports season — from registration and communication to expert training and live streaming — in one connected experience.

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TeamSnap, the #1 youth sports management platform with over 19,000 sports organizations and 30 million users, launched TeamSnap ONE, a completely reimagined, end-to-end solution that sets a new standard in club, league and team management. TeamSnap ONE combines an expanded and fully redesigned solution for managing sports clubs and leagues with an all-new app for coaches and families with built-in live streaming, further solidifying TeamSnap's position as the leader in youth sports technology.

This new, comprehensive platform is the only technology in the market that combines flexible registration, next-generation communication, team management, expert training content, live streaming and game highlights. Clubs and leagues access powerful, modern tools to run and grow their organization in a single technology platform. Coaches and families get a connected, stress-free season while never missing a moment.

"TeamSnap ONE is a major leap forward for TeamSnap and our community. For 15 years, TeamSnap has been at the forefront of technology that has defined youth sports team management," said Peter Frintzilas, CEO of TeamSnap. "With TeamSnap ONE, we are not just evolving our product or building the foundation for our next era of growth, we are setting a new bar for the future of youth sports technology by creating the most valuable experiences for millions of sports operators, coaches, families and players."

Key features of TeamSnap ONE:

Sports organizations get simplicity and control – registrations, payments, schedules and communications in one place, to run every part of their operations and grow their organization, saving hours of administrative work.





get simplicity and control – registrations, payments, schedules and communications in one place, to run every part of their operations and grow their organization, saving hours of administrative work. Coaches get powerful tools to manage teams, keep families informed and build player skills – with expert training content from world-class partners like NFL FLAG, Major League Soccer, Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA, Major League Baseball, FC Barcelona and the Premier Lacrosse League.





get powerful tools to manage teams, keep families informed and build player skills – with expert training content from world-class partners like NFL FLAG, Major League Soccer, Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA, Major League Baseball, FC Barcelona and the Premier Lacrosse League. Families get the experience they've asked for – every schedule, message, live stream and game highlight all in one app, keeping them connected to every moment of the season.

"TeamSnap ONE is more than an upgrade; it's a complete reinvention of the TeamSnap experience," said Reed Shaffner, Chief Technology Officer of TeamSnap. "We've rebuilt the platform from the ground up with a modern design and an all-new architecture. Customers will immediately feel the difference in performance and experience, and the architecture changes are unlocking AI-powered innovations to further anticipate needs, automate tasks and create the most delightful and personalized experiences in sports."

TeamSnap ONE was made available earlier this year to select sports clubs who are now running their seasons on the new platform. The results have been overwhelmingly positive across a full range of customers—from competitive single-sport clubs to large, multi-sport recreational leagues—demonstrating the platform's scalability and flexibility for organizations of all sizes.

"TeamSnap ONE has been a big upgrade for us," said Collette Case of Longwood Youth Sports Association, a multi-sport organization in New York. "It took everything we loved about TeamSnap and made it even easier and more intuitive for our entire staff. We were quickly up and running on TeamSnap ONE, and player registration couldn't have been smoother."

TeamSnap ONE is now available for all sports clubs and leagues.

For more information about TeamSnap ONE or to learn how your club or league can get access, visit teamsnap.com or teamsnap.com/one.

About TeamSnap

TeamSnap – the #1 sports management platform – has pioneered the future of youth sports technology for more than 15 years. With 19,000+ sports organizations and more than 30 million parents, players, coaches and administrators across more than 100 different sports and activities, TeamSnap powers the largest and most engaged online community in youth sports. Through TeamSnap, brands have invested more than $19 million in youth sports sponsorships, fueling communities and giving more kids the chance to play.

For more information, visit the TeamSnap website, and follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

