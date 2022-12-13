TEAMSTER LEADER BILL HAMILTON APPOINTED TO GUBERNATORIAL TRANSITION ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Union Perspective Invaluable to Gov.-Elect Josh Shapiro

HARRISBURG, Pa., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania Conference of Teamsters President and Eastern Region Vice President Bill Hamilton has been appointed to the Transition Advisory Committee for Economic Development, which will assist the incoming administration of Governor-elect Josh Shapiro with implementing their public policy priorities.

"The Teamsters have known Josh Shapiro for many, many years," Hamilton said. "Whether serving in the state legislature, as a county commissioner or attorney general, Josh has always been an unapologetic, steadfast advocate for organized labor. We know that he will continue his commitment to middle-class union families as governor, and for this reason it is an honor and privilege to work with the transition team in this capacity."

The committee is responsible for reviewing current policies and making recommendations on how to spur innovation, grow the economy, support Pennsylvania's rural communities, create new opportunities for businesses and workers across the commonwealth, and more. Hamilton will join several other labor leaders on a subcommittee that focuses on improving public policy in the commonwealth with regards to transportation and infrastructure.

"Pennsylvanians wanted the same thing: an economy that works for everyone, good schools and a quality education for their children, and safe communities for their families," Shapiro said. "These advisory committees will play a key role assisting the Shapiro-Davis Administration get to work on day one to turn that vision into a reality."

The Pennsylvania Conference of Teamsters represents more than 95,000 workers throughout the Keystone State. For more information, go to pacfteamsters.com.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877

[email protected]

SOURCE Pennsylvania Conference of Teamsters