Teamster School Administrators Want Safety In Philly Schools Addressed

CASA is asking the public and media to attend an 11 a.m. event at Girard Academic Music Program in order to take part in a discussion addressing school safety while continuing to provide a great education in a safe environment. Topics to be discussed include beefing up security in schools; improving resources for students suffering from the impact of trauma; equitable education needs to support students' success; and enhancing school district policies.

"Our administrators are committed to providing a safe and encouraging place for students to learn and grow," CASA President Dr. Robin Cooper said. "The status quo is unacceptable for everyone involved in our Philadelphia school community and I'm hopeful this will be a moment to reevaluate the safety policies and procedures we have in place here in the District."

WHAT: Community meeting and press conference to address violence in Philadelphia public schools.

WHEN: Friday, June 15

11:00 a.m.

WHERE: Girard Academic Music Program

2136 W. Ritter Street

Philadelphia, PA 19145

