PHILADELPHIA, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- In the wake of the recent assaults of administrators, teachers and students in the School District of Philadelphia, Teamsters Local 502 – the Commonwealth Association of School Administrators (CASA) – will be hosting a press conference this Friday, June 15, to call for action to curb violence and address safety issues within school facilities citywide.
CASA is asking the public and media to attend an 11 a.m. event at Girard Academic Music Program in order to take part in a discussion addressing school safety while continuing to provide a great education in a safe environment. Topics to be discussed include beefing up security in schools; improving resources for students suffering from the impact of trauma; equitable education needs to support students' success; and enhancing school district policies.
"Our administrators are committed to providing a safe and encouraging place for students to learn and grow," CASA President Dr. Robin Cooper said. "The status quo is unacceptable for everyone involved in our Philadelphia school community and I'm hopeful this will be a moment to reevaluate the safety policies and procedures we have in place here in the District."
WHAT: Community meeting and press conference to address violence in Philadelphia public schools.
WHEN: Friday, June 15
11:00 a.m.
WHERE: Girard Academic Music Program
2136 W. Ritter Street
Philadelphia, PA 19145
Contact:
Dr. Robin Cooper, (215) 205-5147
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teamster-school-administrators-want-safety-in-philly-schools-addressed-300666436.html
SOURCE Teamsters Local 502
