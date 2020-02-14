Teamster School Bus Drivers And Allies To Visit Lawmakers To Push Unemployment Insurance

TOPEKA, Kan., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, Feb. 17, school bus drivers from across Kansas will be visiting with lawmakers in Topeka to make the case for the importance of extending the unemployment insurance benefits to school bus drivers employed by private companies.

Currently, Kansas is one of the only states in the region where privatized school bus drivers are not eligible to collect unemployment benefits despite their employers paying into the system. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is supportive of the bill and will be meeting with the drivers before they begin their all-day meetings.

The legislation, also backed by many private school bus companies, is HB 2315 and is currently before the Kansas House Committee on Commerce, Labor and Economic Development.

