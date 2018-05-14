Teamsters 952 Transit Workers Ratify Orange County Contract

ORANGE, Calif., May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Hundreds of Teamster members working as transit authority drivers in Orange County, Calif., have recently ratified a new agreement which was approved by the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) board on May 12.
"A majority of our members voted in favor of the new agreement with OCTA," said Patrick D. Kelly, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 952. "We have represented this vital transportation system in the county for nearly 30 years and we are proud of the new contract in which workers will receive well-earned raises in pay."
The union had been negotiating with the county for the past 16 months. Of the 456 votes that were cast, 321 voted to approve the contract.
Local 952, one of the largest local unions in California, is affiliated with Teamsters Joint Council 42.
