"A majority of our members voted in favor of the new agreement with OCTA," said Patrick D. Kelly, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 952. "We have represented this vital transportation system in the county for nearly 30 years and we are proud of the new contract in which workers will receive well-earned raises in pay."

The union had been negotiating with the county for the past 16 months. Of the 456 votes that were cast, 321 voted to approve the contract.

Local 952, one of the largest local unions in California, is affiliated with Teamsters Joint Council 42.

Contact:

Patrick D. Kelly (714) 740-6218

PDK@teamsters952.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teamsters-952-transit-workers-ratify-orange-county-contract-300648195.html

SOURCE Teamsters Local 952