TEAMSTERS AIRLINE DIVISION STATEMENT ON INCREASED FAA OVERSIGHT AT UNITED AIRLINES

Teamster Technicians Abide by Highest Standards of Safety, Professionalism

WASHINGTON, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Bob Fisher, Interim Director of the Teamsters Airline Division, regarding the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announcement that the agency will increase its oversight of United Airlines:

"The Teamsters Airline Division and the 10,000 technicians and maintenance members we represent nationwide at United Airlines abide by the highest benchmarks for airworthiness imposed by the FAA. Attention to detail, diligence, compliance, safety, and other principles of professional conduct are adhered to by members at every Teamsters-represented airline, in every facet of the various crafts we serve, from cleaners to pilots.

"Our dedicated technicians put their credentials on the line every day. All Teamsters aviation mechanics are fully aware that their work must be in accordance with the highest standards set forth by their employer and the FAA. It is the professionalism of Teamsters technicians' that has led to the safest era in aviation.

"United Airlines technicians will continue to provide the highest level of safety to all crewmembers and passengers because they believe in these standards to their core. We look forward to our continued work with federal agencies on improving aviation safety."

