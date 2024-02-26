TEAMSTERS APPLAUD FTC ACTION TO BLOCK KROGER-ALBERTSONS MERGER

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien and Teamsters Warehouse Division Director Tom Erickson regarding today's announcement by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that it is suing to block the Kroger-Albertsons merger:

"The Teamsters commend the FTC for taking decisive action against the Kroger-Albertsons merger, recognizing the detrimental impact it would have on workers at both companies.

"We extended numerous opportunities to Kroger and Albertsons to prioritize our members, but they repeatedly declined. Rather than cooperating and working with us, Kroger and Albertsons chose to partner with C&S Wholesale Grocers, the grocery industry's worst operator for organized labor.

"The choice to work with C&S over the Teamsters exposed the true intentions of this merger. Kroger and Albertsons must now face the consequences of their decisions.

"The FTC saw the harm this merger would have on workers and consumers nationwide and listened to the concerns shared among elected officials, shareholders, consumer advocates, and the general public.

"Today's move by the FTC signals a crucial shift toward regulators in Washington safeguarding working men and women against the greed of Corporate America. We are hopeful that today marks the beginning of the end of this dangerous attack on workers."

