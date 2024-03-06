TEAMSTERS APPLAUD PROTECTING AMERICAN AUTOWORKERS FROM CHINA ACT

Legislation Would Raise Tariffs, Slow Influx of Chinese Electric Vehicles

WASHINGTON, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Brotherhood of Teamsters applaud the introduction by U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) of the Protecting American Autoworkers from China Act, new legislation that would raise tariffs on autos imported from China and deter Chinese automakers from trying to evade U.S. trade laws.

China currently leads the global market for electric vehicles and their component parts. The proposed legislation would prioritize the American auto industry and American workers, and would be an integral part of the conversation on the economic impacts of Chinese manufacturing, including ongoing efforts of Chinese state-owned enterprises to dominate domestic markets.

Regardless of origin, it is critical that inevitable growth in the electric vehicle industry promotes and protects American workers, including the thousands of carhaulers represented by the Teamsters who are increasingly asked to transport such vehicles.

Electric vehicles often weigh 30 percent more than gas-powered cars and trucks, creating serious safety concerns for Teamsters carhaulers. Heavier trailers are harder to stop, roll over more easily, and carry a higher risk for fatalities.

In addition to supporting worker-forward bills like the Protecting American Autoworkers from China Act, the Teamsters are fighting for legislation to ensure the number of electric vehicles sold in the U.S. does not result in unsafe increases to existing weight restrictions on automobile transporters.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico.

