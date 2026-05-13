TEAMSTERS AT BEVERAGE MARKET IN WEST VIRGINIA LAUNCH UNFAIR LABOR PRACTICE STRIKE

Members of Local 175 Demand A Fair Contract

CHARLESTON, W. Va., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of nearly 50 workers at the Beverage Market in Charleston W. Va., have been forced to strike over the company's bad faith bargaining. The members of Teamsters Local 175 are fighting for a fair contract without concessions.

"The Beverage Market has been playing games with our members, and they will no longer stand for it," said Jeff Padellaro, Director of the Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference. "These workers make this company the success that it is and deserve a contract that honors their worth. We will continue to support this group and urge the Beverage Market to come to the table and negotiate a fair deal."

The drivers, helpers, and warehouse workers overwhelmingly authorized a strike earlier this month. The Beverage Market services over 1,900 customers statewide and is the sole distributor for Miller-Coors products in several counties throughout West Virginia.

"It's disturbing that Miller would allow this distributor's disgusting behavior to negatively impact its market share in West Virginia," said Luke Farley, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 175. "This company has treated these negotiations like a joke and their unreasonable concessionary demands show a fundamental lack of respect for these members and their families."

"This job is how I have provided for my family for 17 years," said Ken Samms, a shop steward and driver at the Beverage Market. "I want to retire from this place, but management is trying to take that away. My fellow Teamsters and I don't want to strike, but the company's aggressive corporate greed has given us no choice. We will continue to fight to keep and secure our hard-earned benefits."

Teamsters Local 175 represents thousands of members in the great states of West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio and Virginia. For more information, go to teamsters175.org.

Contact:

Luke Farley, (304) 549-7609

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 175