TEAMSTERS AT BIMBO BAKERIES RATIFY STRONG NEW AGREEMENT

Entenmann's and S.B. Thomas Workers Secure Significant Wage Increase

BALDWIN, N.Y., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of 200 Teamsters at Bimbo Bakeries have ratified a new collective bargaining agreement. The route sales professionals, route riders, field merchandising representatives, and utility drivers are employed by Entenmann's and S.B. Thomas, brands under the Bimbo umbrella.

"Through their consistent bargaining and strong solidarity, this determined group was able to close their deal without a strike and win an excellent agreement," said Jeff Padellaro, Director of the Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference. "This contract shows what Teamsters can achieve when we refuse to back down. Our members should be proud of this accomplishment."

"The Teamsters committee and our members were tenacious in their approach to solidifying the best contract possible," said James Shannon, President of Teamsters Local 802. "This group stuck together, and because of that they have obtained an impressive agreement."

The new six-year agreement includes an up to 40 percent wage increase, more employer-paid contributions toward health care, a uniform allowance, and a raise in pay for holidays, sick days, and personal days. The contract also includes a no layoff clause for the first year of the agreement.

"By standing united we secured a powerful contract that truly recognizes our dedication," said David Halwick, a route sales professional at Entenmann's for 34 years and a shop steward. "This agreement delivers concrete improvements, especially for our newer members."

Teamsters Local 802 represents bakery drivers and food production workers in New York and New Jersey. Local 802's major employers include Entenmann's, S.B Thomas, Frito-Lay, and Krasdale Foods. For more information, visit www.ibt802.org.

Contact:

Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 802