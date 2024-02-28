TEAMSTERS AT GREENWASTE OF PALO ALTO RATIFY FIRST CONTRACT

Local 350 Members Secure Significant Wage Increases, Improved Benefits

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 40 drivers and mechanics at GreenWaste of Palo Alto have overwhelmingly ratified their first collective bargaining agreement by a 97 percent margin. The new four-year contract empowers workers at GreenWaste by giving them a voice on the job, a substantial wage increase, and enhanced benefits, notably a defined benefit pension plan.

"I want to congratulate these workers for standing strong and securing a lucrative first contract," said John Bouchard, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 350. "I also want to thank our allies in the California State Legislature and the Palo Alto City Council for advocating for these workers throughout this process."

"The improved wages, benefits, and our new pension will be game-changing," said Ricardo Hernandez, a driver at GreenWaste and a member of Local 350. "We look forward to working under the benefits of a union contract, and we are grateful for the assistance from our local."

Macquarie Asset Management (MAM) is the majority owner of GreenWaste of Palo Alto. This past summer, the Teamsters Solid Waste and Recycling Division secured a verbal agreement that MAM would not interfere in its workers' choice to join a union. The division is currently working to obtain a written agreement.

"Macquarie's assurance that it won't impede on its workers' right to organize is a positive indication that it is committed to being a responsible waste hauler," said Chuck Stiles, Director of the Teamsters Solid Waste and Recycling Division. "The lucrative contract secured by Local 350, coupled with the company's commitment to neutrality, sends the right signal."

"We're grateful to have been able to secure such a strong first contract for our members at GreenWaste," said Robert Sandoval, President of Local 350. "These workers won a groundbreaking first contract, offering good pay, great benefits, and a defined pension plan."

Chartered on October 8, 1936, Teamsters Local 350 represents members throughout the Bay Area who work in the public sector, the solid waste and recycling industry, the laundry industry, and other various trades. For more information, visit www.teamsters350.com/.

Contact:

Daniel Moskowitz, (770) 262-4971

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 350