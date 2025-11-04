TEAMSTERS AT GTI WIN LONGEST SUCCESSFUL CANNABIS STRIKE IN U.S. HISTORY

Workers in York, Pa. Secure First Contract After 45 Days

YORK, Pa., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at the Green Thumb Industries (GTI) subsidiary Rise have ratified their first Teamsters contract after a 45-day strike — the longest successful work stoppage in the history of the U.S. cannabis industry.

"This is a monumental achievement, and it's entirely due to the grit and bravery of our members," said Ed Thompson, President of Teamsters Local 776. "By winning this strike, these men and women have set the stage for thousands of other cannabis workers to join our cause."

"This is a perfect example of how Teamsters contracts can bring long-term prosperity to workers throughout this industry," said Jesse Case, Director of the Teamsters Food Processing Division. "By raising the bar at multi-state operators nationwide, our union benefits workers, consumers, and proprietors in cannabis."

The new collective bargaining agreement includes many significant improvements, including paid holidays and bereavement leave, annual wage increases, and a fair process for disciplinary matters. By winning the strike, Local 776 members broke a record previously set by GTI Teamsters in Illinois two years ago.

"The outpouring of support we received from customers, the community, and our union brothers and sisters embodies what solidarity is all about," said John Stambaugh, a patient care specialist. "Rank-and-file Cannabis Teamsters like us are leading the way toward a brighter future."

Teamsters Local 776 represents thousands of workers in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and West Virginia. For more information, go teamsterslocal776.org.

