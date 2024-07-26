TEAMSTERS AT KEOLIS IN WASHOE COUNTY RATIFY NEW CONTRACT

200 Bus Workers Secure Additional Protections, Improved Compensation in New Agreement

RENO, Nev., July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bus workers at Keolis Transit, the contractor for the Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County, represented by Teamsters Local 533 have voted to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement. The three-year agreement has eliminated mandatory mediation in the grievance procedure and includes improved disciplinary procedures, better wages, longer lactation breaks, Juneteenth as a holiday, increased employer pension contributions, additional equipment insurance and annual allowances.

"This is a historic contract for our members who provide essential public transit services to the community. We made no concessions and secured significant wage increases, improved health and welfare benefits, and enhanced retirement security for our hardworking members," said Gary Watson, President of Local 533.

"We are thrilled with the outcome of the negotiations," said Debbie Calkins, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 533. "We showed Keolis Transit that we are not going to back down or settle for less than what we deserve. We thank RTC Washoe for recognizing our value and contribution, and we are ready to keep delivering the best public transit service to the people of Washoe County."

The 200 Teamsters work as bus drivers, technicians, dispatchers, road supervisors, and utility workers for the largest public transportation provider in Northern Nevada.

"I am thrilled for all my brothers and sisters—especially those who are new moms because we were able to secure them 30 minutes paid each time they need to need to provide lactation nourishment for their newborns," said Amanda Nelson, a six-year coach operator at Keolis and Local 533 shop steward. "Along with all other economic gains in this agreement, we are setting the bar for Teamsters transit workers."

Chartered in 1934, Teamsters Local 533 represents about 2,300 workers in various trades throughout northern Nevada and eastern California. For more information, visit teamsters533.org.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 533