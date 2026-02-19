TEAMSTERS AT KEURIG DR. PEPPER-7UP UNANIMOUSLY RATIFY STRONG CONTRACT

Members of Local 337 Secure Significant Gains in New Agreement

DETROIT, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 100 workers at Keurig Dr. Pepper-7Up in Redford, Mich., have unanimously ratified a new contract. Represented by Teamsters Local 337, the group consists of drivers, mechanics, and warehouse and vending workers.

"We achieved this great contract because this group stuck together and remained focused throughout negotiations," said Jeff Padellaro, Director of the Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference. "Our members held the company accountable and were able to get a strong contract that they unanimously supported."

"I am extremely proud of these members, stewards, and Business Agent Tom Alexander," said Todd Lince, President of Local 337. "This group sent a clear message that we were not going to back down and negotiated a contract that honors their hard work."

The workers secured an agreement with significant improvements, including a 22 percent wage increase, additional paid leave, larger retirement benefits, and almost doubled base pay for Saturday drivers.

"We fought hard for this contract, and it is the best agreement we have ever had," said Mike Beatty, a steward, second-generation Teamster, and 20-year member of Local 337.

Teamsters Local 337 represents thousands of workers in Detroit and Port Huron, Mich., in a variety of industries. For more information, visit teamsters337.com.

Contact:

Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 337