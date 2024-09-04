TEAMSTERS AT MARATHON PETROLEUM'S DETROIT REFINERY GO ON STRIKE

News provided by

Teamsters Local 283

Sep 04, 2024, 04:00 ET

Hundreds of Workers Demand Pay Increases, Strengthened Union Protections

DETROIT, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Local 283 will go on strike at Marathon Petroleum's Detroit Refinery today, September 4 following several months of negotiations and mediation with the company. Throughout negotiations, Marathon has been unwilling to bargain fairly with the Teamsters.

Local 283 represents 273 workers at Marathon Petroleum's Detroit Refinery that work in a wide variety of classifications, including board operators, field operators, chemists, laboratory technicians, electricians, and mechanics.

Following a contract expiration in January 2024, Marathon Teamsters authorized a strike by an overwhelming 95 percent.

WHO:

Marathon Teamsters, leaders, and members from Teamsters Local 283


WHEN:

Wednesday, September 4

Strike begins at 5 a.m. and will continue 24 hours a day


WHERE:

Marathon's Detroit Refinery

1300 S. Fort Street

Detroit, MI 48217


Contact:
Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610
[email protected] 

SOURCE Teamsters Local 283

