TEAMSTERS AT MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP SCHOOL DISTRICT RATIFY HISTORIC FIRST CONTRACT

Secretaries, Nurses, and Education Assistants Secure Key Priorities

MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After voting overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 397 earlier this year, nearly 170 secretaries, nurses, and education assistants from Millcreek Township School District have taken the historic step of ratifying their first-ever contract. This agreement follows more than one year of organizing and nine months of negotiating with Millcreek Township School District.

"From when we started organizing almost two years ago to the day, we ratified the agreement, these workers fought relentlessly to get the protections they deserve," said Joe Douglas, Secretary-Treasurer at Local 397. "Together, we locked in 100 percent of the priorities these hardworking men and women shared in our very first meetings."

The four-year contract includes provisions addressing key issues for Millcreek Township School District workers, including annual wage increases, guarantees for the number of days worked each year, improved health insurance coverage, and expanded protections for new parents.

"These new Teamsters have never received a raise greater than two percent and faced ever-increasing costs for health care," Douglas said. "They, along with every other worker at Millcreek Township School District, stand stronger now thanks to this contract."

Teamsters Local 397 represents nearly 1,200 workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Pennsylvania. For more information, visit teamsterslocal397.com.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 397