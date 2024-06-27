TEAMSTERS AT PENN STATE UNIVERSITY VOTE TO AUTHORIZE STRIKE

2,500 Workers at More Than 20 Campuses Demand Strong Union Contract

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters at Penn State University have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike. The resounding vote allows the negotiating committee to call a strike if Penn State refuses to offer workers a strong contract.

"It's long past due for Penn State to get serious about offering the essential Teamsters a contract that includes fair compensation and working conditions," said Jonathan Light, President of Teamsters Local 8. "We do not want to go on strike, but it seems as though the university does not think we are serious about our demands. This overwhelming strike vote should send a clear message that WE ARE ready to strike for what we deserve."

The 2,500 workers at Penn State, represented by Local 8, work in custodial service, emergency medical response, food service, housing service, trades, science, athletics, agriculture, research, printing, engineering, transportation, airport services, ITS and media at University Park as well as more than 20 commonwealth campuses throughout Pennsylvania.

