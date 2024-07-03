TEAMSTERS AT REGIONAL TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION IN NEVADA AUTHORIZE STRIKE

200 Bus Workers in Washoe County Vote to Strike for a Fair Contract

RENO, Nev., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bus drivers, technicians, dispatchers, road supervisors, and utility workers at Keolis Transit represented by Teamsters Local 533 have voted to authorize a strike. The 200 Teamsters provide transportation for the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County, which is Northern Nevada's largest public transportation provider.

"Teamsters are the backbone of RTC, and they deserve a contract that treats them as such," said Gary Watson, President of Local 533. "These workers know their worth and we will not settle for a subpar agreement that has concessionary proposals attached to it. Striking is always a last resort, but we have done it before, and we will do it again if needed to get the best possible contract for Teamsters at RTC."

Local 533 and Keolis Transit met 10 times over the course of the last few weeks to negotiate a fair collective bargaining agreement. Over the weekend, Keolis Transit walked away from the bargaining table after they made a last, best, and final offer that would require concessions from workers and weaken attendance and leave of absence policies, which are nonstarters for the members.

During contract negotiations in 2021, Local 533 struck Keolis Transit three times in four months after the company refused to pay wages that keep up with cost-of-living increases.

"It's time for Keolis to stop playing these games and offer workers a fair deal," Watson said.

Chartered in 1934, Teamsters Local 533 represents about 2,300 workers in various trades throughout northern Nevada and eastern California. For more information, visit teamsters533.org.

