TEAMSTERS AT REPUBLIC SERVICES HUNTINGTON BEACH TRANSFER STATION RATIFY STRONG FIRST CONTRACT

New Agreement a Major Victory Following Organizing Win

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at the Republic Services Huntington Beach Transfer Station voted overwhelmingly to ratify a monumental first contract with Teamsters Local 396. The agreement marks a major victory following their organizing win last year, and reflects the growing momentum of sanitation workers in Southern California who are standing together to win better wages, benefits, and protections on the job.

"These workers organized for respect, fairness, and a voice on the job. Now they've secured a contract that delivers real economic gains and long-term security for them and their families," said Victor Mineros, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 396 and Director of the Teamsters Solid Waste and Recycling Division. "We are proud of every worker who demonstrated incredible resolve throughout this process."

Under the agreement, workers will receive substantial wage increases over the life of the contract, pension contributions to help secure their retirement, and strong language protecting them from unfair treatment while strengthening seniority and job security rights.

"This victory shows the power of solidarity," said Alex Moran, President of Local 396. "This agreement raises standards and sends a message to workers everywhere that when you organize with the Teamsters, you win life-changing improvements."

"We organized because we wanted a better future. Now we have it because we came together and fought for the contract we deserve," said Maria Silva Madrigal, a Local 396 member at the Huntington Beach transfer station. "We're proud to be Teamsters and proud of what we accomplished together."

Teamsters Local 396 represents thousands of workers throughout Southern California in the package delivery, sanitation, and food delivery industries. It continues to grow as more workers seek the power and protection of a Teamster contract.

Contact:

Adan Alvarez, (323) 404-5939

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 396