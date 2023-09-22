TEAMSTERS AT SMART & FINAL TO RALLY FOR AMERICAN JOBS

News provided by

Teamsters Local 630

22 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Warehouse Workers Demand Company Offer Just Wages, Union Contract

COMMERCE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 630 members who work at two Chedraui-owned Smart & Final grocery store warehouses in Southern California will rally on Friday, Sept. 22, to demand the company guarantee their jobs at just wages and with a union contract.

Teamsters are fighting plans by Chedraui USA, the U.S. subsidiary of Mexican grocery giant Grupo Chedraui, to close two unionized Smart & Final warehouses and force longtime employees to reapply for their jobs at a new warehouse.

Smart & Final workers plan to march on Chedraui USA's corporate offices to demand the company guarantee their jobs at fair wages and with a union contract.

WHAT:           

Rally to protect American workers


WHO:             

Chedraui/Smart & Final workers

Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division

Lou Villalvazo, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 630

Elected officials

Community groups


WHEN:         

Friday, Sept. 22

3:00 p.m. – 5 p.m. PDT  


WHERE:       

Chedraui USA Corporate Office

600 Citadel Drive

Commerce, CA 90040 

Contact:
Oscar Ruiz, (213) 590-7119
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 630

Also from this source

TEAMSTERS AT SMART & FINAL TO RALLY FOR AMERICAN JOBS

AMUSE CANNABIS WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.