TEAMSTERS AT SMART & FINAL TO RALLY FOR AMERICAN JOBS

22 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET
Warehouse Workers Demand Company Offer Just Wages, Union Contract
COMMERCE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 630 members who work at two Chedraui-owned Smart & Final grocery store warehouses in Southern California will rally on Friday, Sept. 22, to demand the company guarantee their jobs at just wages and with a union contract.
Teamsters are fighting plans by Chedraui USA, the U.S. subsidiary of Mexican grocery giant Grupo Chedraui, to close two unionized Smart & Final warehouses and force longtime employees to reapply for their jobs at a new warehouse.
Smart & Final workers plan to march on Chedraui USA's corporate offices to demand the company guarantee their jobs at fair wages and with a union contract.
WHAT:
Rally to protect American workers
WHO:
Chedraui/Smart & Final workers
Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division
Lou Villalvazo, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 630
Elected officials
Community groups
WHEN:
Friday, Sept. 22
3:00 p.m. – 5 p.m. PDT
WHERE:
Chedraui USA Corporate Office
600 Citadel Drive
Commerce, CA 90040
Contact:
Oscar Ruiz, (213) 590-7119
[email protected]
