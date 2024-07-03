TEAMSTERS AT WATSONVILLE COMMUNITY HOSPITAL UNANIMOUSLY RATIFY CONTRACT

Workers Secure Significant Wage Increases, Teamsters Health Care Coverage

WATSONVILLE, Calif., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at Watsonville Community Hospital represented by Teamsters Local 853 have voted unanimously to ratify a collective bargaining agreement. The new three-year contract includes significant wage increases, a strong benefits package with Teamsters health care coverage, and a per diem coverage schedule.

"We spent six months working to improve wages and benefits for our members and came out successful in our efforts," said Steven Lua, President of Local 853 in Oakland. "The road to this day has been long and winding, but we got it done. Congratulations to these members on this hard-fought victory!"

The 45 Teamsters covered by the new agreement work as receptionists, procedure schedulers, phone operators, counselors, registrars, and other professional staff in the business department.

"This win is extra special because it is the very first time Watsonville Community Hospital Teamsters have been able to secure substantial pay increases after the hospital filed for bankruptcy three years ago," Lua said. "Local 853 fought hard to save the hospital to not only protect our members, but to protect the entire community. So, today, we not only celebrate this great new contract, but also the success of the lobbying to keep the hospital running and supporting a community that so many other Teamsters live and work in."

Teamsters Local 853 represents over 15,000 workers at more than 250 employers throughout California and Nevada. For more information, visit teamsters853.org.

