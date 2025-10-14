TEAMSTERS AT WEST CONTRA COSTA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT AUTHORIZE STRIKE

1,500 Teamsters Demand Fair Contract as School District Refuses to Bargain Fairly

RICHMOND, Calif., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Local 856 at the West Contra Costa Unified School District (WCCUSD) have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike. The vote comes ahead of fact finding — the next stage of the state-run impasse procedure — should a fair agreement not be reached.

For more than six months, WCCUSD Teamsters have been fighting to secure a collective bargaining agreement that addresses key issues like staffing and wages. The most recent contract expired June 30, 2025.

"Teamsters are the backbone of the West Contra Costa Unified School District and should be treated as such," said Peter Finn, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 856 and Director of the Teamsters Public Services and Health Care Division. "Workers know the essential services they provide to students and their families throughout the region and won't settle for less than they deserve. Striking is always a last resort, but the school district has left us little to no choice."

The 1,500 WCCUSD Teamsters work in a variety of jobs including clerical, food service, maintenance, paraprofessional, and security at more than 50 school district campuses.

Teamsters Local 856 is a growing union of over 20,000 working people throughout Northern California. For more information, visit teamsters856.org.

