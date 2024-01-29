TEAMSTERS AWARDED NEARLY $300,000 GRIEVANCE SETTLEMENT AGAINST REPUBLIC SERVICES

News provided by

Teamsters Local 952

29 Jan, 2024, 16:45 ET

Teamster Local 952 Members Secure Compensation for Lost Wages 

ORANGE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 952 won an estimated $293,262.73 grievance settlement against Republic Services for violating a collective bargaining agreement established between the local and the company by illegally subcontracting over 50 percent of municipal solid waste disposal.

"The company felt they could violate our collective bargaining agreement, with zero consequences," said Eric Jimenez, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 952. "This settlement sends a strong message to Republic and other greedy corporations that when you violate a Teamster contract, we will fight back, and we will win. Republic has nine months to get in compliance, or they'll end up in court. You can take that all the way to the bank."

Twenty-one members of Local 952 work as semi-truck drivers for Republic, transporting municipal waste from transfer stations to landfills. A court-appointed arbitrator has awarded these members $197,397.45 for lost wages in 2023. Over the next nine months, Republic is estimated to owe Local 952 members an additional $96,229.28, bringing the total settlement amount to $293,262.73. Republic has nine months to comply with the collective bargaining agreement, or Local 952 will be taking the company to court to seek additional compensation.

"Time and time again, Republic Services has shown a complete indifference to the rule of law," said Chuck Stiles, Director of the Teamsters Solid Waste and Recycling Division. "This settlement puts Republic on notice. This company will never get away with violating collective bargaining agreements negotiated by the Teamsters without fierce resistance. We will never back down when it comes to protecting our members, and we will utilize every tool at our disposal to ensure our membership is made whole."

Teamsters Local 952 is located in Orange, California. It represents roughly 9,000 truck drivers, transportation, food, office, and warehouse employees at various locations throughout Orange County and the region. For more information, visit www.teamsters952.org.

Contact: 
Daniel Moskowitz, (770) 262-4971
[email protected] 

SOURCE Teamsters Local 952

