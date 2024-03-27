TEAMSTERS' BOYCOTT PRESSURE FORCES MOLSON COORS BACK TO BARGAINING TABLE

Ft. Worth Brewery Teamsters Hold Strong on Strike Line, Demand Fair Agreement

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Facing a nationwide boycott and the 40th day of an ongoing strike at its Fort Worth brewery, Molson Coors returned to the bargaining table on Wednesday morning. Brewery workers continue to hold the strike line while the Teamsters negotiating committee meets with Molson Coors and a federal mediator to demand a strong agreement.

"Texas Teamsters are on the picket line day and night. We are proving to Molson Coors how serious we are about a fair, decent, respectable contract. We will withhold our labor and boycott this company until workers get an agreement that is worthy of their hard work and sacrifices," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "Our members not only make the beer — they make these greedy Molson Coors executives obscenely rich. It's time the workers who make this company wildly successful see their fair share of the profits."

"Molson Coors put itself on strike when they took our members for granted and refused to reach a fair agreement. In the past 40 days, Molson Coors has not only witnessed the unity of our members on the picket line, but a nationwide boycott of their products. Now that this company has come back to the negotiating table, we expect a contract that values working people or we will fight for as long as it takes to ultimately get it," said Jeff Padellaro, Director of the Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference.

Teamsters Local 997 members were forced out on strike on February 17, after Molson Coors failed to come to terms on an agreement that rewards Teamsters with their fair share of the company's record-setting profits. The union is seeking pay raises, improved retirement benefits and to maintain good Teamsters health care for more than 420 Teamsters who make, package, and warehouse Molson Coors products, and maintain the Fort Worth brewery.

Molson Coors' fourth-quarter 2023 earnings were the company's highest since 2005. The company boasted it delivered six years' worth of profit growth in the last year alone. In October 2023, Molson Coors announced a $2 billion stock buyback for wealthy shareholders.

The Texas facility is the only brewery that services the entire Western region of the United States with Molson Coors products that include Topo Chico, Simply, Pabst, and Yuengling, among other major beverage brands.

On Feb. 28, more than 5,000 Teamsters who work at Molson Coors competitor Anheuser-Busch ratified by an overwhelming 86 percent a new five-year contract that significantly raises pay, improves health care and retirement benefits, and protects all members' jobs. Teamsters make, package, and ship top Anheuser-Busch brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Michelob ULTRA, Busch Light, Kona Big Wave, and Cutwater Canned Cocktails.

