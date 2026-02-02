TEAMSTERS CALL FOR CPUC TO SUSPEND WAYMO'S OPERATING LICENSE INDEFINITELY

Demand Comes as NHTSA Investigates Robotaxi That Struck a Child

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Peter Finn and Victor Mineros, Co-Chairs of Teamsters California:

"The revelation that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) opened an investigation into Waymo after one of its robotaxis struck a small child should be a horrifying wake up call for California policymakers who have repeatedly ignored the growing list of red flags concerning robotaxis.

"This incident is emblematic of the broader goal Big Tech companies have to replace skilled human labor with AI. They want to force millions of people into destitution by destroying their livelihoods, seize money that belongs to workers, and force our communities to reckon with the fallout of automation's shortcomings. Robotaxis threaten workers' jobs and are now terrorizing our kids.

"Waymo vehicles have continued to illegally ignore school bus stop signs despite a company-wide software recall and another, separate NHTSA investigation. Parents, teachers, school workers, and community members have been demanding that these vehicles be kept away from school zones. Waymo and its parent company, Google, choose to ignore those warnings.

"In the interest of protecting our communities and working-class prosperity, the Teamsters are calling on the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to indefinitely suspend Waymo's license to operate in the state. Being a parent is hard enough — nobody should have to worry about a driverless car putting their child in danger. The CPUC must do its job and intervene now, because the next incident could be much worse."

